Shameful Ronaldo stat sums up disastrous World Cup performance against DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo fell to yet another disastrous record after his subpar 2026 World Cup opener against DR Congo

Portugal's hopes of a perfect start to the World Cup ended in disappointment on Wednesday night in Houston.

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The European favourites were held to a shocking 1-1 draw by a brave DR Congo team, leaving their superstar captain completely frustrated.

Star Striker Suffers Complete Slump

The match turned into a nightmare for Cristiano Ronaldo, who made history as the oldest starter in World Cup history at 41 years old. Despite Portugal keeping 80% of the ball, the legendary forward finished the first half with zero goals, zero assists, and zero shots created.

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This terrible performance extended his major tournament goal drought to ten consecutive matches for his country across the World Cup and Euros, a terrible run that includes thirty-three missed shots without a single goal.

Even when teammates like Bruno Fernandes tried to create chances, the striker struggled to find space and missed his best opportunity in the seventy-fifth minute.

Underdogs Celebrate Historic First Goal

While the European giants struggled on the field, the African underdogs celebrated an incredible milestone on their return to the tournament.

Young midfielder João Neves gave Portugal an early lead with a header in the sixth minute, but the team failed to capitalise on that early momentum.

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Deep into first-half injury time, star forward Yoane Wissa rose highest to meet a cross from Arthur Masuaku, scoring a powerful header to tie the match.