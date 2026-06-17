World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

Shameful Ronaldo stat sums up disastrous World Cup performance against DR Congo

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:06 - 17 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Cristiano Ronaldo fell to yet another disastrous record after his subpar 2026 World Cup opener against DR Congo
Advertisement

Portugal's hopes of a perfect start to the World Cup ended in disappointment on Wednesday night in Houston.

Advertisement

The European favourites were held to a shocking 1-1 draw by a brave DR Congo team, leaving their superstar captain completely frustrated.

Star Striker Suffers Complete Slump

The match turned into a nightmare for Cristiano Ronaldo, who made history as the oldest starter in World Cup history at 41 years old. Despite Portugal keeping 80% of the ball, the legendary forward finished the first half with zero goals, zero assists, and zero shots created.

Advertisement

This terrible performance extended his major tournament goal drought to ten consecutive matches for his country across the World Cup and Euros, a terrible run that includes thirty-three missed shots without a single goal.

Even when teammates like Bruno Fernandes tried to create chances, the striker struggled to find space and missed his best opportunity in the seventy-fifth minute.

Underdogs Celebrate Historic First Goal

While the European giants struggled on the field, the African underdogs celebrated an incredible milestone on their return to the tournament.

Young midfielder João Neves gave Portugal an early lead with a header in the sixth minute, but the team failed to capitalise on that early momentum.

Advertisement

Deep into first-half injury time, star forward Yoane Wissa rose highest to meet a cross from Arthur Masuaku, scoring a powerful header to tie the match.

This historic goal broke a fifty-two-year World Cup drought for DR Congo, dating all the way back to 1974 when the nation was known as Zaire.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Portugal
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo breaks silence after disappointing performance in Portugal vs Congo
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo breaks silence after disappointing performance in Portugal vs Congo
2026 World Cup: Magestic Kane becomes England's all-time top scorer in victory over Croatia
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Magestic Kane becomes England's all-time top scorer in victory over Croatia
'He no wan work but he wan chop' — Ronaldo trolled mercilessly after DR Congo stun Portugal
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
'He no wan work but he wan chop' — Ronaldo trolled mercilessly after DR Congo stun Portugal
Shameful Ronaldo stat sums up disastrous World Cup performance against DR Congo
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
Shameful Ronaldo stat sums up disastrous World Cup performance against DR Congo
You never know — Osimhen refuses to shut door on Galatasaray exit
Football
17.06.2026
You never know — Osimhen refuses to shut door on Galatasaray exit
CR7 faces criticism as fans call him ‘glory hunter’
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
‘Ronaldo is so freaking selfish’ - CR7 faces criticism as fans call him ‘glory hunter’