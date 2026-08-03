Vinícius Jr returns to Real Madrid training amid Arsenal transfer interest

Vinícius Jr has returned to Real Madrid’s pre-season training amid stalled contract talks and growing transfer interest from Arsenal ahead of the new season.

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has returned to pre-season training at the club’s Ciudad Real Madrid complex in Valdebebas, despite continued speculation linking him with a sensational move to Arsenal.

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The Brazilian international reported for duty on Monday after enjoying an extended break following Brazil’s early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His return marks the first time he has rejoined the squad since the tournament as uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Vinícius Jr returns to Real Madrid training amid Arsenal links 👀 pic.twitter.com/lMsNHfJefW — Daily Mail Sport (@MailSport) August 3, 2026

Contract talks yet to be resolved

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Vinícius is entering the final stages of his current contract, which runs until 2027, but negotiations over an extension have reportedly reached an impasse.

According to reports in Spain, differences over salary and a substantial signing-on bonus have prevented both parties from reaching an agreement, with Real Madrid unwilling to meet all of the forward’s financial demands.

The uncertainty has naturally fueled speculation over a possible departure.

Arsenal monitoring situation

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Premier League champions Arsenal are believed to be closely monitoring developments.

Reports suggest manager Mikel Arteta has held conversations with Vinícius regarding the club’s long-term project at the Emirates Stadium, while the Gunners are reportedly prepared to break their transfer record should the opportunity to sign the Brazilian arise.

It has also been claimed that the North London club has discussed the framework of personal terms with the player, although no official agreement has been confirmed.

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Real Madrid still hopeful

Despite the growing transfer speculation, Vinícius is understood to prefer staying at Real Madrid if an agreement on a new contract can be reached.

The Spanish giants are reportedly prepared to consider offers in the region of €150 million if negotiations ultimately collapse, but club officials remain hopeful a compromise can still be found.