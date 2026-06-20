World Cup
'We’ll never forgive you’ — Simon Adingra sparks angry reactions over blatant miss as Ivory Coast collapse against Germany
Ivory Coast produced a spirited performance and led Germany for much of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E clash at Toronto Stadium, but a glaring miss from Simon Adingra in the closing stages and a late Deniz Undav masterclass saw the Elephants fall to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat.
Franck Kessié gave the Ivorians a deserved lead in the 30th minute with a composed finish from a Yan Diomande assist.
Germany fought back, with substitute Deniz Undav equalising in the 68th minute (assisted by Nadiem Amiri).
Undav then put Germany ahead with a the dramatic winner deep in stoppage time in the 94th minute to secure all three points for Die Mannschaft.
Adingra, who came on as a substitute in the 75th minute, somehow failed to convert a golden opportunity in the 87th minute, when Ivory Coast were pushing for a potential winning goal.
Instead of striking first-time after a great run by Nicolas Pepe, Adingra took an extra touch and was dispossessed, squandering a clear chance to put his side in control.
Internet reacts to Adingra's huge miss
The miss quickly became the talking point on social media, with fans directing their frustration squarely at the Monaco winger.
See some reactions on X:
Simon Adingra, I’ll never forgive you bro pic.twitter.com/rsrXGVRLxr— 🥷🏼™ (@UTDNosa1) June 20, 2026
You’re a disgrace Simon Adingra fr. See what you missed🙂↔️— 𓆝⋆˚ TO¥€ ™️ (@Vicetee_Cole) June 20, 2026
pic.twitter.com/RCrFQs3Fbu
I will never forgive Simon Adingra 💔🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/5KeF4BJWvV— TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty__) June 20, 2026
Everyone on the Ivory Coast squad need to rush Adingra for this madness https://t.co/XqzT7xb5Xm— 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) June 20, 2026
How did adingra couldn’t convert it right there, he would have won the game for Ivory Coast against Germany pic.twitter.com/pOrZo4KDWG— Vfynn_🥷🏼 𐙚 (@Vfynn_) June 20, 2026
Simon Adingra, why?— @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) June 20, 2026
Adingra tu as du sang sur les mains …— £|z0 😌🇸🇳 (@ElhadjiKandji1) June 20, 2026
Pourquoi tu contrôles ?
FRAPPES BORDELLLLLLL pic.twitter.com/OuHvlsYC7j
This loss is on Adingra. That miss was crazy work— Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) June 20, 2026
Simon Adingra you will ask for water and God will give you rat poison— Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) June 20, 2026
Why tf would u do a first touch?!!!! 😡😡😡— Sir Eazi (@mreazi) June 20, 2026
What next?
The defeat leaves Ivory Coast with work to do in the remaining group games, while Germany strengthened their position in the tough Group E, securing qualification for the World Cup round of 32 stage.
Adingra, an AFCON winner and key attacking talent, will now face intense scrutiny as his nation looks to bounce back.
For now, the refrain echoing across Ivorian social media remains clear: that missed opportunity in the dying stages will not be easily forgotten.