'We’ll never forgive you’ — Simon Adingra sparks angry reactions over blatant miss as Ivory Coast collapse against Germany

Franck Kessié gave the Ivorians a deserved lead in the 30th minute with a composed finish from a Yan Diomande assist.

Germany fought back, with substitute Deniz Undav equalising in the 68th minute (assisted by Nadiem Amiri).

Germany's Denis Undav was the hero of the game against Ivory Coast | IMAGO

Germany's Denis Undav was the hero of the game against Ivory Coast | IMAGO

Undav then put Germany ahead with a the dramatic winner deep in stoppage time in the 94th minute to secure all three points for Die Mannschaft.

Adingra, who came on as a substitute in the 75th minute, somehow failed to convert a golden opportunity in the 87th minute, when Ivory Coast were pushing for a potential winning goal.