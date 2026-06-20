World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

'We’ll never forgive you’ — Simon Adingra sparks angry reactions over blatant miss as Ivory Coast collapse against Germany

David Ben
David Ben 23:40 - 20 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
'We’ll never forgive you’ — Simon Adingra sparks angry reactions over blatant miss as Ivory Coast collapse against Germany
Adingra missed a huge opportunity to qualify Ivory Coast for the round of 32 stages.
Advertisement

Ivory Coast produced a spirited performance and led Germany for much of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E clash at Toronto Stadium, but a glaring miss from Simon Adingra in the closing stages and a late Deniz Undav masterclass saw the Elephants fall to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat.

Advertisement

Franck Kessié gave the Ivorians a deserved lead in the 30th minute with a composed finish from a Yan Diomande assist.

Germany fought back, with substitute Deniz Undav equalising in the 68th minute (assisted by Nadiem Amiri).

Germany's Denis Undav was the hero of the game against Ivory Coast | IMAGO

Undav then put Germany ahead with a the dramatic winner deep in stoppage time in the 94th minute to secure all three points for Die Mannschaft.

Advertisement

Adingra, who came on as a substitute in the 75th minute, somehow failed to convert a golden opportunity in the 87th minute, when Ivory Coast were pushing for a potential winning goal.

Instead of striking first-time after a great run by Nicolas Pepe, Adingra took an extra touch and was dispossessed, squandering a clear chance to put his side in control.

Internet reacts to Adingra's huge miss

A dejected Simon Adingra after the match against Germany | IMAGO

The miss quickly became the talking point on social media, with fans directing their frustration squarely at the Monaco winger.

Advertisement
Adingra squandered a huge opportunity to give Ivory Coast the win against Germany late in the game

See some reactions on X:

Advertisement
Advertisement

What next?

The defeat leaves Ivory Coast with work to do in the remaining group games, while Germany strengthened their position in the tough Group E, securing qualification for the World Cup round of 32 stage.

Adingra, an AFCON winner and key attacking talent, will now face intense scrutiny as his nation looks to bounce back.

Advertisement

For now, the refrain echoing across Ivorian social media remains clear: that missed opportunity in the dying stages will not be easily forgotten.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Simon Adingra World Cup Ivory Coast E Xal Tieu
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'We’ll never forgive you’ — Simon Adingra sparks angry reactions over blatant miss as Ivory Coast collapse against Germany
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.06.2026
'We’ll never forgive you’ — Simon Adingra sparks angry reactions over blatant miss as Ivory Coast collapse against Germany
‘Dream signing’ – Former French star urges Manchester United to move for Bradley Barcola
Premier League
20.06.2026
‘Dream signing’ – Former French star urges Manchester United to move for Bradley Barcola
Germany vs Ivory Coast: Gallant Elephants undone by super-sub Undav in heartbreaking late defeat
Football
20.06.2026
Germany vs Ivory Coast: Gallant Elephants undone by super-sub Undav in heartbreaking late defeat
Super Eagles players celebrating || Imago
Super Eagles
20.06.2026
Why Super Eagles may not qualify for 2030 World Cup - Stadium expert raises concern for Nigeria
Ronaldo is not Portugal's best player — France star Michael Olise
Football
20.06.2026
Ronaldo is not Portugal's best player — France star Michael Olise
Journalist faces consequences after falsely announcing Messi's death
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.06.2026
Journalist faces consequences after falsely announcing Messi's death