'Wrong red shirt' – Ex-Man Utd star sends strong message to Barcola

Former Manchester United striker has urged Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola not to join Liverpool.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has advised fellow Frenchman Bradley Barcola against completing a reported move to Liverpool, joking that the Paris Saint-Germain winger would be wearing the "wrong red shirt."

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Liverpool have identified Barcola as one of their priority transfer targets following the departure of Mohamed Salah, with the Premier League club looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.

The Reds intensified their interest after reportedly missing out on Yan Diomande, while manager Andoni Iraola recently admitted that more signings are needed to improve squad depth.

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Saha makes his feelings clear

Speaking to BettingLounge, Saha admitted Barcola possesses the qualities to become one of the Premier League's most dangerous attackers but confessed he would rather not see him at Anfield.

He said, "Bradley Barcola to Liverpool? I don't want it to happen because he would be a big force in England.

"Barcola can really hurt the opposition because he is very smart and energetic."

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The former France international praised the winger's technical quality, movement and confidence on the ball.

He added, "He dribbles and links well with others. He did that with Kylian Mbappe. In his World Cup campaign, even coming off the bench, he was a big force. He doesn't show any fear."

Saha also applauded Barcola's decision to leave Lyon for Paris Saint-Germain, a move that initially attracted criticism due to the intense competition for places.

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According to Saha, the winger has proven his doubters wrong by thriving alongside some of Europe's biggest stars.

"People doubted him when he left Lyon for a PSG team full of stars, but he won the Champions League back-to-back."

Despite acknowledging Barcola would be an ideal replacement for Salah, Saha's Manchester United loyalties prevented him from endorsing the move.

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