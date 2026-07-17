Man United keeper Andre Onana ditches gloves, turns playmaker in viral street football

Forget phone booths, all it took was a street football pitch for United's keeper Andre Onana to reveal his secret identity.

Every superhero has an alter ego, and it turns out Andre Onana has been hiding his in plain sight all along.

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A video doing the rounds on social media shows the Manchester United goalkeeper trading in the gloves for a completely different role and honestly, he looked far too comfortable doing it.

In the clip, Onana is seen dazzling in a street football game, gliding through midfield with the kind of touch, vision and composure that has absolutely nothing to do with shot-stopping.

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The timing only adds to the intrigue. Onana is set to head out on loan again for the 2026/27 season, this time to Trabzonspor, and yet here he is, going viral for a completely different set of skills than the ones United actually signed him for.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

THE FOOTAGE THAT STOPPED SCROLLS EVERYWHERE

It wasn't just tidy passing either. Onana racked up assists, chipped in with goals of his own, and generally played like a man who'd wandered onto the wrong side of the pitch by accident, except every touch suggested otherwise.

For fans who know their football history, none of this should really come as a surprise.

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🚨THOUGHTS 💭



Watching Andre Onana playing street football, many will be surprised how good he is, forgetting he’s a product of Barcelona Academy La Masia 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/yzZYswJ9JA — Ecowas Fabrizio (@olisaemeka_G) July 16, 2026

Onana is, after all, a product of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy, the same production line responsible for some of the most technically gifted footballers on the planet.

Somewhere between graduating from that academy and becoming a Premier League goalkeeper, it seems the midfielder in him never fully went away.

FANS ARE HAVING A FIELD DAY

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The reaction online has been part amusement, part genuine astonishment.

'Watching Andre Onana playing street football, many will be surprised how good he is, forgetting he's a product of Barcelona Academy La Masia,' one fan wrote.

Others zeroed in on the technical detail. 'His touches are even smooth,' read one comment, capturing the general disbelief at just how at ease he looked with the ball at his feet.

One fan even claimed to have called this a while back.

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'Thought nobody will talk about this, I said this before when he newly moved to Man United,'he wrote.

'I said Onana is playing the wrong position. I think before pre-season under Ten Hag, he went to his hometown - baba dey ball like better mixture of RB and winger.'

Not everyone was purely impressed by the skill on show, though. Some fans couldn't resist a cheeky dig at the standard of opposition he was up against.

Bryan Mbeumo and Andre Onana | Instagram

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'Which kind ball be this. Them dey free am,' one fan joked. 'Boys go rough you ehn, you go run for your life. Hiss.'

A GOALKEEPER WITH A PLOT TWIST

Whether it's genuine hidden talent or simply a keeper enjoying himself in a low-stakes kickabout, one thing's for certain: the internet has decided Onana might just be football's own superhero-in-disguise story.

Mild-mannered shot-stopper on matchday, midfield maestro the moment the cameras catch him off duty.

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