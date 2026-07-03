Advertisement

Andre Onana: Manchester United flop sent out on loan again

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:45 - 03 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Manchester United have approved a move that will see goalkeeper Andre Onana return to Trabzonspor on loan for the 2026/27 season.
Advertisement

The Cameroon international spent last season on loan at the Turkish club after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, where he made several high-profile errors following his £47 million arrival from Inter Milan in July 2023.

Advertisement

Onana impressed during his time in the Super Lig, making 40 appearances across all competitions as Trabzonspor finished third in the league and lifted the Turkish Cup.

The 30-year-old featured 102 times for United, with his final appearance coming in an EFL Cup defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town.

Advertisement

Manchester United say goodbye to Onana

A statement from Manchester United read:

“Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2026/27 season, subject to international clearance and registration.

“It marks a return to Papara Park for the Cameroon international.“

Advertisement

Onana made 40 appearances whilst on loan at the Super Lig side last season, helping them to finish third in the league and win the Turkish Cup.

"Onana signed for the Reds in the summer of 2023 and has 102 appearances to his name. Everyone at United wishes Andre the best of luck for the campaign ahead.”

The move allows the Cameroonian shot-stopper enjoy regular first-team football while giving United time to assess their goalkeeping options for the future.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Salah’s panenka sends Egypt to historic round of 16
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Salah’s panenka breaks Egypt's 92 year curse following victory over Australia
Andre Onana: Manchester United flop sent out on loan again
Football
03.07.2026
Andre Onana: Manchester United flop sent out on loan again
Paraguay vs France 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Les Bleus too much to handle
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
Paraguay vs France 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Les Bleus too much to handle
Daniel Ogunmodede || Imago
Super Eagles
03.07.2026
Kano Pillars appoint Super Eagles coach as new Technical Adviser
Justin Bieber Bowl? 5 Reasons FIFA’s World Cup Halftime Show Is a Bigger Stage Than the Super Bowl
Lifestyle
03.07.2026
Justin Bieber Bowl? 5 Reasons FIFA’s World Cup Halftime Show Is a Bigger Stage Than the Super Bowl
Colombia vs Ghana: Where and how to watch Round of 32 World Cup clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
Colombia vs Ghana: Where and how to watch Round of 32 World Cup clash