Andre Onana: Manchester United flop sent out on loan again

Manchester United have approved a move that will see goalkeeper Andre Onana return to Trabzonspor on loan for the 2026/27 season.

The Cameroon international spent last season on loan at the Turkish club after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, where he made several high-profile errors following his £47 million arrival from Inter Milan in July 2023.

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Onana impressed during his time in the Super Lig, making 40 appearances across all competitions as Trabzonspor finished third in the league and lifted the Turkish Cup.

The 30-year-old featured 102 times for United, with his final appearance coming in an EFL Cup defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town.

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Manchester United say goodbye to Onana

A statement from Manchester United read:

🚨🇹🇷 André Onana to Trabzonspor from Man United, deal signed after agreement reported last week.



1 year loan for fee up to £1.3m based on performances, NO buy option or obligation to buy. Onana will be back to #MUFC in one year.



Trabzonspor will cover majority of wages. pic.twitter.com/LzKhEGQ8F3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2026

“Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2026/27 season, subject to international clearance and registration.

“It marks a return to Papara Park for the Cameroon international.“

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Onana made 40 appearances whilst on loan at the Super Lig side last season, helping them to finish third in the league and win the Turkish Cup.

"Onana signed for the Reds in the summer of 2023 and has 102 appearances to his name. Everyone at United wishes Andre the best of luck for the campaign ahead.”