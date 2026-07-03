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Riyad Mahrez announces Algeria retirement after Heartbreaking World Cup exit

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:31 - 03 July 2026
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Mahrez has retired from international football after Algeria's 2-0 loss to Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from international football following Algeria's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup
Algeria's Riyad Mahrez is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

The defeat ended the Desert Foxes' campaign and marked the conclusion of one of the most distinguished international careers in Algerian football history.

Mahrez confirms international retirement

Speaking after the match, the 35-year-old admitted Algeria had missed a golden opportunity to progress further in the tournament.

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He said, "The goal was to progress, and I think it was a game that was within our reach. We conceded two goals on mistakes, and at this level, we pay dearly for that."

The former Manchester City winger then confirmed his decision to step away from the national team.

"It's my last appearance even with the national team. It was my last game."

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An unforgettable Algeria career

Mahrez retires as one of Algeria's greatest-ever footballers. He finishes his international career with 119 appearances, making him the country's second-most capped player, while his tally of 40 goals ranks him second on Algeria's all-time scoring list.

The winger played a pivotal role in Algeria's triumph at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, helping the Desert Foxes secure their second continental title.

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