'We will play with courage' – Cape Verde coach fires warning to Messi's Argentina

Bubista has vowed his side will play with courage and belief against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Cape Verde head coach Bubista has promised his players will approach their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 showdown against Argentina with courage and belief despite facing reigning world champions led by Lionel Messi.

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Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes and goalkeeper Vozinha | IMAGO

The historic knockout clash will take place at Miami Stadium on Friday, with Cape Verde looking to extend their remarkable debut World Cup campaign.

Historic run continues

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Cape Verde has exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout stage without losing a match.

The African nation opened its Group H campaign with a goalless draw against Spain before holding Uruguay to a thrilling 2-2 draw. Another disciplined 0-0 result against Saudi Arabia secured their place in the knockout rounds.

Argentina, meanwhile, topped Group J with a perfect record after victories over Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

'Anything can happen in football' - Bubista

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Despite the daunting challenge of facing the defending champions, Bubista believes his side has every reason to be confident.

"Anything can happen in football. We have a strong connection with Argentina. The chance to play against them is a reward for these players, this team, and our people. We're ecstatic. Reaching the knockout phase means making history yet again," the Cape Verde coach said.

He added that his players will respect Argentina but refuse to be intimidated.

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He added, "Now we get to play against Argentina. We'll show them the same respect we've shown every opponent, but we'll compete. We're living a dream, but once we step onto the pitch, we can't see faces. We'll approach this game exactly as we did against Spain or any other team."

Special challenge against Messi

Bubista admitted it would be an honour to face Messi, who has already scored six goals at the tournament, but insisted his side would remain true to their identity.

He added, "For us, it's a huge privilege to face the player many consider the greatest of all time. Will it be the No. 10 against our 10 islands? Of course. But we'll continue to play with character, discipline, and our own identity.

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"We will play with courage. We will be bold and fight for qualification. We want the players to enjoy the match but to be focused and do everything to go to the next phase."