Colombia vs Ghana: Where and how to watch Round of 32 World Cup clash

Unbeaten Colombia face Ghana for the first time on the world stage in the final Round of 32 tie at Kansas City Stadium. The winner will move on to meet either Switzerland or Algeria in Vancouver.

Colombia and Ghana are set for a first-ever meeting on the World Cup in the final Round of 32 clash at Kansas City Stadium. Colombia arrive unbeaten after topping Group K, while Ghana come in as one of the best third-place teams after a mixed but ultimately successful group campaign.

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Colombia have been one of the steadier teams at the tournament so far. They beat Uzbekistan and DR Congo, then drew with Portugal to finish top of their group and remain undefeated at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Their target now is to reach the Round of 16 for the fourth time.

Ghana’s route has been tougher. The Black Stars beat Panama, drew with England and lost to Croatia, but still progressed from Group L and now have another chance to make their mark on the knockout stage.

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They have already shown they can compete with strong opposition, and they will be looking to go one step further here.

3 spots remain. #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2026

Head-to-head history

This is a fixture with fresh stakes but some historical context. Ghana have never beaten a South American side in the World Cup knockout rounds, losing to Brazil in 2006 and Uruguay in 2010. Colombia, meanwhile, have only one previous knockout tie against CAF opposition at a World Cup, which ended in defeat to Cameroon in 1990.

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That history adds an extra layer to a game that already carries plenty of pressure. One team will keep its tournament alive, while the other will head home.

What is at stake

The winner will advance to face either Switzerland or Algeria at BC Place in Vancouver on 7 July. That makes this more than just a Round of 32 match - it is a direct route into the quarter-final path.

How to watch

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For viewers, broadcaster details depend on location. The best place to check is the World Cup scores and fixtures page, which lists all available local broadcast information.