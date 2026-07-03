Kano Pillars appoint Super Eagles coach as new Technical Adviser
Four-time Nigeria Premier Football League champions Kano Pillars have appointed Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede as their new Technical Adviser on a two-year contract ahead of the 2026/27 season.
The appointment was confirmed by the club's Media Director, Isma'eel Abba Tangalashi, following a week of intensive negotiations between both parties.
JUST IN— Kano Pillars FC (@pillarsfc) July 3, 2026
We’ve reached an agreement to appoint Daniel Ogunmodede (Ijaball) as our new Technical Adviser ahead of the 2026/2027 football season.
Welcome to Kano and the Sai Masu Gida family are happy to have you with us!
Isma’eel Abba Tangalashi, Media Director, Kano Pillars FC.
Two-year deal confirmed
Ogunmodede guided Remo Stars to their maiden NPFL title in 2025 and is set to lead the Sai Masu Gida project as the club intensifies preparations for the new campaign.
According to the club, the 46-year-old will arrive with his own technical crew as part of efforts to strengthen the coaching department.
Ogunmodede joins Kano Pillars after an impressive spell with Remo Stars, where he transformed the Ikenne-based club into one of the country's strongest sides.
His biggest achievement came when he led Remo Stars to their first-ever Nigeria Premier Football League title, ending years of near misses and establishing the club as domestic champions.
His success at club level also earned him recognition with the Super Eagles, where he currently serves as an assistant coach.
Widely regarded as one of the brightest young managers in Nigerian football, Ogunmodede has built a reputation for developing players and implementing an attractive style of play.
New era at Kano Pillars
The appointment follows recent changes in the club's leadership structure.
EXCITING NEWS!— Kano Pillars FC (@pillarsfc) July 3, 2026
We are delighted to announce that our Chairman, Alhaji Ahmad Musbahu Garo, has been appointed as a Member of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Commercial Reforms Committee. pic.twitter.com/TmVMobC97V
Kano Pillars recently unveiled a new management board led by Ahmad Musbahu, with the mandate of restoring the club to the top of Nigerian football.