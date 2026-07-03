Kano Pillars appoint Super Eagles coach as new Technical Adviser

Kano Pillars have named Daniel Ogunmodede as their new head coach on a two-year deal after his successful spell at Remo Stars.

Four-time Nigeria Premier Football League champions Kano Pillars have appointed Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede as their new Technical Adviser on a two-year contract ahead of the 2026/27 season.

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Daniel Ogunmodede. Remo Stars head coach || Imago

The appointment was confirmed by the club's Media Director, Isma'eel Abba Tangalashi, following a week of intensive negotiations between both parties.

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We’ve reached an agreement to appoint Daniel Ogunmodede (Ijaball) as our new Technical Adviser ahead of the 2026/2027 football season.



Welcome to Kano and the Sai Masu Gida family are happy to have you with us!



Isma’eel Abba Tangalashi, Media Director, Kano Pillars FC. — Kano Pillars FC (@pillarsfc) July 3, 2026

Two-year deal confirmed

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Ogunmodede guided Remo Stars to their maiden NPFL title in 2025 and is set to lead the Sai Masu Gida project as the club intensifies preparations for the new campaign.

According to the club, the 46-year-old will arrive with his own technical crew as part of efforts to strengthen the coaching department.

Ogunmodede joins Kano Pillars after an impressive spell with Remo Stars, where he transformed the Ikenne-based club into one of the country's strongest sides.

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His biggest achievement came when he led Remo Stars to their first-ever Nigeria Premier Football League title, ending years of near misses and establishing the club as domestic champions.

His success at club level also earned him recognition with the Super Eagles, where he currently serves as an assistant coach.

Daniel Ogunmodede, who finally won his first title last season, is eyeing more glory.

Widely regarded as one of the brightest young managers in Nigerian football, Ogunmodede has built a reputation for developing players and implementing an attractive style of play.

New era at Kano Pillars

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The appointment follows recent changes in the club's leadership structure.

EXCITING NEWS!



We are delighted to announce that our Chairman, Alhaji Ahmad Musbahu Garo, has been appointed as a Member of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Commercial Reforms Committee. pic.twitter.com/TmVMobC97V — Kano Pillars FC (@pillarsfc) July 3, 2026