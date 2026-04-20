NPFL: Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa reacts after late header sinks Finidi

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa spoke after his late header against Finidi George's United blew the NPFL title race wide open with three games to go

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa has reacted to his dramatic late winner for Kano Pillars against Rivers United on Sunday, taking to social media with a short but powerful message after one of the most significant results in the NPFL title race this season.

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It was a result that carried the full weight of Nigerian football history. Two Super Eagles legends, Musa in the boardroom and on the pitch for Pillars, Finidi George pacing the touchline for Rivers United.

Musa speaks on Rivers United goal

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Both legends were locked in a head-to-head battle in Kano, with the NPFL title race and relegation battle hanging in the balance. In the end, it was Musa who had the last laugh, and he did it in the most dramatic fashion possible.

The former Super Eagles captain, who also serves as Kano Pillars' general manager, was at the heart of everything.

Ahmed Musa speaks on Rivers United winner.

He set up the opener for Abdullahi Musa as Pillars broke the deadlock nine minutes from time, then, just when Rivers United had clawed their way back to 1-1 through Handsome Surveyor's 89th-minute equaliser.

Musa rose highest from Fahad Usman's assist to bullet home a header in the 92nd minute that sent the Sani Abacha Stadium into raptures.

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Now, this is what we want to see in the NPFL. Arsenal will tear ACL! pic.twitter.com/p5i0641rQ2 — The United King 👑❗ (@D_WarEagle) April 20, 2026

Ahmed Musa celebrates a goal.- (Photo Credit: Quality Quadry/X)

"What a game, well done @pillarsfc, Sai masu gida," Musa posted, accompanying the statement with a video of the goals, a clip that will make for very uncomfortable viewing in the Rivers United camp.

One header in stoppage time and strong words on social media. For Finidi George and Rivers United, the title race just got a whole lot more complicated, especially after the biggest contenders and rivals, Enugu Rangers defeated Southeast rivals Enyimba in the Oriental derby in Enugu to leapfrog the Pride of Rivers, United.