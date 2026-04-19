Bullet header - Super Eagles icon Ahmed Musa breaks Finidi's heart as title race turns on its head

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa headed home a late winner to give Kano Pillars a 2-1 victory over Rivers United, dealing a huge blow to Finidi George's title hopes with just three games remaining in the NPFL season.

Ahmed Musa had one job on Sunday afternoon in Kano and he did it with his head, in the 92nd minute, right when it hurt the most.

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The Super Eagles legend powered home a bullet header from Fahad Usman's assist to complete a stunning 2-1 comeback victory for Kano Pillars over Rivers United, sending Finidi George's title dreams into a full-blown crisis with just three games left in the NPFL season.

It was the kind of goal that changes everything.

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Update - Defeat in Kano



⏱️ FT

Kano Pillars 2-1 Rivers United #NPFL26 #MD35 #KANRIV — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) April 19, 2026

Musa stuns Finidi

Rivers United had arrived at the Sani Abacha Stadium as league leaders with 58 points, one hand seemingly on the trophy.

They left with nothing and, crucially, without top spot. Because while all the drama was unfolding in Kano, Rangers International were busy dismantling Enyimba in Enugu.

Ahmed Musa celebrates a goal.- (Photo Credit: Quality Quadry/X)

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By full-time across both venues, the table had been completely flipped on its head.

The game itself was a nervy, cagey affair for long stretches. Pillars finally broke the deadlock nine minutes from time through Abdullahi Musa, assisted, of course, by Ahmed Musa.

90+2'



Goaaaaaaaaal!



Ahmed Musa restores out lead with a bullet header off Fahad Usman's assist.



Kano Pillars 2-1 Rivers Utd#NPFL26#MD35#PILRIV — Kano Pillars FC (@pillarsfc) April 19, 2026

United immediately hit back through Handsome Surveyor from a corner in the 89th minute to seemingly snatch a point.

But then, just when Finidi thought his side had escaped, the veteran striker had the final say.

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Super Eagles legend Finidi George is looking for his first title with Rivers United.

There was added poignancy to the occasion. Kano Pillars had been urged by some stakeholders to postpone the game as a mark of respect for the late Ibrahim Galadima, former NFA chairman and Pillars visionary, who passed away just the day before. The game went ahead, and Pillars dedicated the performance accordingly.