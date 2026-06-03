Advertisement

Hansi Flick named La Liga Coach of the Year after leading Barcelona to back-to-back titles

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:55 - 03 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Hansi Flick crowned La Liga Coach of the Year
Advertisement

Hansi Flick has been officially named La Liga Coach of the Season after masterminding Barcelona’s successful defence of the Spanish league title, securing back-to-back La Liga championships in his first two seasons at the club.

Advertisement

The German tactician received the award after guiding Barcelona to a second consecutive Spanish league title, finishing ahead of fellow nominees José Bordalás of Getafe and Marcelino of Villarreal.

Advertisement

Flick's success came on the back of an exceptional domestic season in which Barcelona recorded 94 points, scored 95 goals, and suffered only six defeats in 38 league matches.

The Blaugrana also achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first team in the modern 38-game La Liga era to win all 19 home fixtures in a single season.

Despite their domestic dominance, Barcelona's ambitions on the continental stage ended in disappointment once again.

Advertisement

For the second successive season, the Spanish champions failed to progress beyond the Champions League quarter-finals.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Barcelona
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Nigerians hail Bewene’s performance
Super Eagles
03.06.2026
‘How did they find him’ - Nigerians hail Bewene’s performance against Poland
Erling Haaland and Rodri
Football
03.06.2026
Florentino Perez in trouble as Real Madrid presidency challenger promises Haaland and Rodri
‘You can’t touch this’ — Man United legend Evra kicks off 50-year banter with Arsenal after UCL loss
Football
03.06.2026
‘You can’t touch this’ — Man United legend Evra kicks off 50-year banter with Arsenal after UCL loss
Ex-EPL striker claims Egyptian will never be a true Liverpool great
Premier League
03.06.2026
Liverpool dealt huge blow as Salah replacement declares love for transfer rivals
What a useless goalkeeper - Maduka Okoye faces backlash after Poland’s dramatic long-range equaliser against Super Eagles
Super Eagles
03.06.2026
What a useless goalkeeper - Maduka Okoye faces backlash after Poland’s dramatic long-range equaliser against Super Eagles
Poland vs Nigeria: No Osimhen, no problem and 4 other things we learnt from Super Eagles’ draw
Super Eagles
03.06.2026
Poland vs Nigeria: No Osimhen, no problem and 4 other things we learnt from Super Eagles’ draw