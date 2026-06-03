Hansi Flick named La Liga Coach of the Year after leading Barcelona to back-to-back titles

Hansi Flick crowned La Liga Coach of the Year

Hansi Flick has been officially named La Liga Coach of the Season after masterminding Barcelona’s successful defence of the Spanish league title, securing back-to-back La Liga championships in his first two seasons at the club.

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The German tactician received the award after guiding Barcelona to a second consecutive Spanish league title, finishing ahead of fellow nominees José Bordalás of Getafe and Marcelino of Villarreal.

𝗛𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶 𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗸 has been named the 2025/26 LaLiga Coach of the Season 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/X9xrnnuJOm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2026

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Flick's success came on the back of an exceptional domestic season in which Barcelona recorded 94 points, scored 95 goals, and suffered only six defeats in 38 league matches.

The Blaugrana also achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first team in the modern 38-game La Liga era to win all 19 home fixtures in a single season.

Despite their domestic dominance, Barcelona's ambitions on the continental stage ended in disappointment once again.

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