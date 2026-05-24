Barcelona eye ex-Arsenal star to solve defensive problems

Barcelona are exploring other defensive targets after Hansi Flick raised concerns over their pursuit of Alessandro Bastoni.

Barcelona have reportedly shifted their focus toward Porto’s Jakub Kiwior after cooling their long-standing interest in Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

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Barcelona’s pivot

The Catalan giants are in the market for a versatile, left-sided central defender to bolster their backline and initially had Bastoni as the preferred candidate before head coach Hansi Flick reportedly vetoed the move.

The German tactician was said to have expressed doubts regarding the Italian international's suitability, believing he lacks the raw aggression and recovery pace required to successfully execute his demanding, high-line tactical system.

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Consequently, sporting director Deco has been tasked with evaluating viable alternatives, leading to the scouting of Kiwior.

The Poland international is now appreciated by the Blaugrana hierarchy as a tactically sound and potentially more cost-effective contingency plan, particularly as the club prioritises preserving the bulk of its transfer budget for a marquee striker to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski.

A triumphant resurgence in Portugal for Kiwior

Kiwior is enjoying a resurgent spell in Portugal, which contrasts with his previously frustrating spell at Arsenal, where he struggled to secure consistent minutes behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães.

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After initially joining Porto on loan in the summer of 2025, the 26-year-old became a fundamental pillar in Francesco Farioli's formidable defensive unit, playing a crucial role in helping the Dragons secure the 2025/26 Primeira Liga title while conceding a remarkably low 15 league goals across the campaign.

Immensely satisfied with his performances, Porto officially converted his loan into a permanent transfer earlier this month, paying Arsenal an initial €17 million fee (plus €5 million in add-ons) and tying him down to a four-year contract valid until June 2030.