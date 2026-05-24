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I am ready to face Mourinho — Barcelona's Hansi Flick declares

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 10:15 - 24 May 2026
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The Mourinho factor has already made next season's El Clasico more charged than recent years, but Hansi Flick is ready, he said.
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Barcelona’s head coach Hansi Flick has boldly laid down the gauntlet ahead of next season, publicly welcoming the anticipated arrival of José Mourinho at bitter rivals Real Madrid

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What Flick said

The German tactician was quizzed about the widespread reports that "The Special One" has verbally agreed to a two-year contract to replace Álvaro Arbeloa at the Santiago Bernabéu

Asked whether he is ready to face the ex-Manchester United head coach, he said, “Yes, why not? He’s the opposing team’s coach, and I’m always ready to face anyone,” per Goal

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Flick’s remarks arrive just days after he signed a contract extension keeping him at Camp Nou until June 2028, potentially setting the stage for coming battles which will stretch across the next two years, at least.

Reviving the explosive El Clásico era?

Flick's renewal is a reward by the Barcelona hierarchy after he successfully established domestic dominance, guiding the Blaugrana to back-to-back LALIGA titles. 

Hence, Mourinho’s sensational, impending return to the Spanish capital perfectly mirrors the exact circumstances of his first managerial stint, when Florentino Pérez initially hired him in the summer of 2010 with the singular mandate of destroying Pep Guardiola's legendary Barcelona dynasty. 

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Real Madrid have desperately turned to the Portuguese manager once again after enduring two trophyless (major titles) consecutive campaigns, hoping he can dismantle Flick’s current suffocating stranglehold on Spanish football. 

The prospect of Mourinho directly colliding with Flick's dominant Barcelona side has fuelled expectations that the notoriously dramatic and toxic El Clásico atmosphere of the early 2010s is set to return.

During Mourinho's initial three-year reign, the historic rivalry was routinely defined by explosive on-pitch brawls, countless red cards, bitter touchline altercations, and off-pitch media warfare, all of which wore down Guardiola and contributed to his exit. It remains to be seen how Flick will handle Mourinho as an adversary.

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