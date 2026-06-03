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What a useless goalkeeper - Maduka Okoye faces backlash after Poland’s dramatic long-range equaliser against Super Eagles

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 22:24 - 03 June 2026
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Maduka Okoye under fire as Poland’s late wonder goal earns draw against Nigeria
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Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has become the subject of intense debate among Nigerian football fans following Poland's dramatic late equaliser in an international friendly on Wednesday night.

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The Udinese goalkeeper was beaten by a spectacular long-range effort deep into stoppage time as Poland fought back to secure a 2-2 draw.

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Stunning strike sparks debate

With Nigeria seemingly on course for victory, Przemyslaw Wisniewski unleashed an audacious effort from near the halfway line in the closing moments of the match.

The ball sailed over Okoye and into the net, sending the home crowd into celebration and denying the Super Eagles a hard-earned win.

The goal immediately went viral, with fans expressing contrasting opinions about the goalkeeper's role in the dramatic moment.

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Some supporters were quick to point fingers at Okoye, questioning his positioning and awareness.

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Familiar scrutiny for Super Eagles shot-stopper

The incident adds another chapter to Okoye's complicated relationship with sections of the Nigerian football community.

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Since becoming a regular member of the national team setup, the former Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper has often found himself under the spotlight, particularly following high-profile mistakes in major competitions.

Despite the criticism, Okoye has rebuilt his career impressively at the club level and remains one of Nigeria's most experienced goalkeepers. His performances for Italian Serie A side Udinese have earned praise.

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Maduka Okoye Super Eagles International Friendlies Nigeria Udinese Serie A
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