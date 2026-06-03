What a useless goalkeeper - Maduka Okoye faces backlash after Poland’s dramatic long-range equaliser against Super Eagles
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has become the subject of intense debate among Nigerian football fans following Poland's dramatic late equaliser in an international friendly on Wednesday night.
The Udinese goalkeeper was beaten by a spectacular long-range effort deep into stoppage time as Poland fought back to secure a 2-2 draw.
FT: Poland 2-2 Nigeria— Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) June 3, 2026
Maduka Okoye preserved Nigeria’s lead with a number of fine saves but was left confounded by this last second swerving scorcher by Przemyslaw Wisniewski.
D tin far small sha. 😳 pic.twitter.com/SceXsKSlMi
Stunning strike sparks debate
With Nigeria seemingly on course for victory, Przemyslaw Wisniewski unleashed an audacious effort from near the halfway line in the closing moments of the match.
The ball sailed over Okoye and into the net, sending the home crowd into celebration and denying the Super Eagles a hard-earned win.
The goal immediately went viral, with fans expressing contrasting opinions about the goalkeeper's role in the dramatic moment.
Some supporters were quick to point fingers at Okoye, questioning his positioning and awareness.
Maduka Okoye na confirm basket. What a useless goal keeper. They scored you from midfield literally— Nero (@Nero365) June 3, 2026
Maduka Okoye is a terrible goalkeeper. How can you allow that go in from that distance? Gosh!!!— 'Lekan Ogunyinka (@lokodclergy) June 3, 2026
Truth be told, Stanley Nwabali will not Concede that goal and I’m serious, Stanley will not stretch too much to save or punch it over.— Ojima🦅 (@Iam_ezzii) June 3, 2026
Maduka okoye might be a good goalkeeper to an extent but his confidence especially when he put the super Eagles jersey is always low and the…
Well said. Maduka Okoye is good in Europe but not so good in Africa. And I agree with you that Nwabali would save that second goal.— Ayuba Ugochukwu Olayiwola (@Ayubmojoyin) June 3, 2026
😂😂 maduka Okoye in 2026— African Giant (@YesImAfricann) June 3, 2026
I'm sorry but maduka Okoye cannot be Nigeria goal keeper No 1— BIGG D (@lifeofdoyin) June 3, 2026
Despite good saves e conceded stupid goals... realistically that can't be welcomed...two stoppage goals conceded by his fault.
Calamity Maduka Okoye again !!!— Nero (@Nero365) June 3, 2026
Guyssss… Maduka Okoye CANNOT be our number one goalie.— Kàchi. (@Onyyekachi) June 3, 2026
Maduka okoye has always proven that he is not capable , same shit against Tunisia— Roberto 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 ( old account is Pabloaimar665) (@POnukwu) June 3, 2026
there's a reason why maduka okoye is nigeria's second choice goalkeeper smh— Ⓜ️acGregor (@ell_marco10) June 3, 2026
how do you concede from that distance? 🙆♂️
Maduka Okoye abeg na. 🤣 https://t.co/2jjKiDhaik— Oslo (@Hisgraceness) June 3, 2026
Familiar scrutiny for Super Eagles shot-stopper
The incident adds another chapter to Okoye's complicated relationship with sections of the Nigerian football community.
Since becoming a regular member of the national team setup, the former Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper has often found himself under the spotlight, particularly following high-profile mistakes in major competitions.
Despite the criticism, Okoye has rebuilt his career impressively at the club level and remains one of Nigeria's most experienced goalkeepers. His performances for Italian Serie A side Udinese have earned praise.