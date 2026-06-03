Poland vs Nigeria: No Osimhen, no problem and 4 other things we learnt from Super Eagles’ draw

Nigeria's Super Eagles were denied a well-deserved victory over Poland in their international friendly draw

The Super Eagles may have been denied victory by a stunning late strike, but their 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw offered plenty of reasons for optimism.

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Eric Chelle's side extended their unbeaten run in regulation time to 19 matches and once again showcased the immense depth available within the Nigerian squad.

From thriving without Victor Osimhen to proving they possess quality worthy of the World Cup stage, Nigeria left Poland with several major positives.

No Osimhen, no problem

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Few players are as important to their national team as Victor Osimhen is to Nigeria, so his absence raised concerns ahead of the friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

However, the Super Eagles have responded brilliantly without their talisman. In the three matches played without Osimhen, Nigeria have scored seven goals and looked far more fluid than many expected.

His replacement, Terem Moffi, has stepped up impressively, providing the assist for Moses Simon's opener and taking his tally to four goal contributions in three games. Veteran striker Paul Onuachu also came off the bench to score from the penalty spot, proving Nigeria have capable alternatives when their star man is unavailable.

Maduka Okoye still leaves questions unanswered

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The battle for Nigeria's number-one shirt is becoming increasingly competitive.

Maduka Okoye produced some excellent moments against Poland, including a superb late double save that kept the Super Eagles in the contest. Yet there were also concerns over his positioning for Poland's first goal.

With Stanley Nwabali facing competition from Okoye and rising goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, the race for Nigeria's starting goalkeeper role remains far from settled.

Nigeria will be missed at the 2026 World Cup

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Watching the Super Eagles dominate large portions of the game against a strong European opponent only reinforced what many fans already believe.

Super Eagles players celebrating their win against Jamaica || Imago

Nigeria's absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup feels like one of the tournament's biggest losses. Even with several key stars unavailable, the Super Eagles were arguably the better side and looked capable of troubling any team on their day.

As the third-highest-ranked team to miss the tournament, Nigeria's blend of technical quality, athleticism, and attacking flair would have made them one of the most entertaining teams at the competition.

The Super Eagles squad is deeper than ever

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Perhaps the most encouraging takeaway was the depth on display.

Without Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, Femi Azeez, and Alhassan Yusuf, Nigeria still produced a high-level performance.

Players such as Moses Simon, Igoh Ogbu, and Moffi grabbed their opportunities, while debutant Abdullahi Bewene delivered a man-of-the-match display at the heart of defence.

The introductions of Rafiu Durosinmi, Philip Otele, and Raphael Onyedika further highlighted the depth available to Chelle. Nigeria's issue has never been talent—it is finding the right balance and consistency.

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Barcelona were right to push Lewandowski out for Osimhen

For over a decade, Robert Lewandowski has been one of football's most feared strikers.

Against Nigeria, however, the veteran forward struggled to make any meaningful impact as he was comfortably handled by the Super Eagles defence. His movement lacked the sharpness that once terrorised defenders across Europe, and he rarely looked like influencing the game.