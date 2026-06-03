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‘How did they find him’ - Nigerians hail Bewene’s performance against Poland

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 23:42 - 03 June 2026
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Nigerians hail Bewene’s performance
Nigerians have taken a liking to the newly capped Super Eagles star Abdullahi Bewene following his performance against Poland.
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The Banik Ostrava player was called to the Nigerian national team by head coach Eric Chelle for the friendly game against Poland.

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Inserted into the starting lineup right from the whistle, the defender left a lasting mark on the supporters with his standout display.

Nigeria were held to a 2-2 draw against Poland following a late thunderous strike from Wisniewski in injury time.

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Fans react to Bewene’s performance 

A lot of fans on X have hailed Bewene’s performance after the right back showcased his defensive qualities against Poland.

One fan said, “That new right back has solved a lot of issues for Chelle – Aina should be starting LB now. Osayi and Bwwene can hold the RB position. Sanusi should just focus on club football.”

Another fan wrote, “Ola Aina & Bright Osayi-Samuel have a good competition on their hands. Abdullahi Bewene is here to compete. The next AFCON qualifiers will be interesting. Eric Chelle is COOKING."

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A fan commented, "Bro, this Bewene guy is legit. How tf did they find him?”

Abdullahi Bewene in action for Nigeria || Imago
Abdullahi Bewene in action for Nigeria || Imago

One fan responded, “I must say, Abdullahi Bewene was insane in that second half. The “Messi” tag by his club is understandable. This boy will be in the @NGSuperEagles setup for a long time.”

Another fan replied, “What a game he's just played! Abdullahi Bewene Ibrahim. Naturally a right midfielder who can also play as a right winger/wing back, Eric Chelle trusted him at right back today, and he just excelled! Brilliant performance from the 21-year-old.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will now face Portugal on Monday as they conclude their international friendly games.

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