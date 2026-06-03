‘How did they find him’ - Nigerians hail Bewene’s performance against Poland

Nigerians have taken a liking to the newly capped Super Eagles star Abdullahi Bewene following his performance against Poland.

The Banik Ostrava player was called to the Nigerian national team by head coach Eric Chelle for the friendly game against Poland.

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Inserted into the starting lineup right from the whistle, the defender left a lasting mark on the supporters with his standout display.

Nigeria were held to a 2-2 draw against Poland following a late thunderous strike from Wisniewski in injury time.

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Fans react to Bewene’s performance

A lot of fans on X have hailed Bewene’s performance after the right back showcased his defensive qualities against Poland.

One fan said, “That new right back has solved a lot of issues for Chelle – Aina should be starting LB now. Osayi and Bwwene can hold the RB position. Sanusi should just focus on club football.”

That new right back has solved a lot of issues for Chelle - Aina should be starting LB now. Osayi and Biwene can hold the RB position.



Sanusi should just focus on club football. https://t.co/yhxWtpuHyy — Philip Jamal Uzor (@PhilipJamalUzor) June 3, 2026

Another fan wrote, “Ola Aina & Bright Osayi-Samuel have a good competition on their hands. Abdullahi Bewene is here to compete. The next AFCON qualifiers will be interesting. Eric Chelle is COOKING."

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A fan commented, "Bro, this Bewene guy is legit. How tf did they find him?”

Abdullahi Bewene in action for Nigeria || Imago

One fan responded, “I must say, Abdullahi Bewene was insane in that second half. The “Messi” tag by his club is understandable. This boy will be in the @NGSuperEagles setup for a long time.”

Another fan replied, “What a game he's just played! Abdullahi Bewene Ibrahim. Naturally a right midfielder who can also play as a right winger/wing back, Eric Chelle trusted him at right back today, and he just excelled! Brilliant performance from the 21-year-old.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will now face Portugal on Monday as they conclude their international friendly games.

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