Super Eagles icon Finidi George's reign at the top is over after four straight defeats

Former Super Eagles boss Finidi George has picked zero points from a possible 12 in his last four matches.

Former Super Eagles boss Finidi George has picked zero points from a possible 12 in his last four matches.

Rivers United's title challenge is on freefall after a ruthless Nasarawa United dismantled Finidi Ge​orge's side in Lafia, handing them a fourth consecutive defeat and sending them off the top of the NPFL table.

Nasarawa United were ruthless, clinical, and completely in control from the opening exchanges, dismantling Rivers United 4-1 at the Lafia Township Stadium on Monday to deliver the most damaging result of the Port Harcourt side's season.

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Four different scorers on the day, eight goals conceded in four games, and two points separating Rivers United from the top of the table they once owned.

The numbers tell a story that is becoming impossible to spin.

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⏱️ FT '

Nasarawa Utd 4-1 Rivers Utd

Defeat in Lafia#NPFL26 #MD31 #NASRIV — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) March 23, 2026

How it happened

Nasarawa set the tone immediately, pressing high and exposing a Rivers United backline that has looked increasingly fragile with every passing week.

Three goals arrived in the opening quarter of the match, each one a consequence of the same problem: a defence caught flat, disorganised, and unable to handle the intensity being thrown at them.

Victor Collins of Nasarawa United.

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By the time Rivers United had a moment to breathe, following off-pitch issues in the stadium, the game was already gone.

A late consolation offered no comfort. It was the kind of goal that makes a scoreline slightly more respectable without changing a single thing about what just happened.

Super Eagles legend Finidi George is looking for his first title with Rivers United.

Finidi's side looked shell-shocked in Lafia, and the final whistle brought relief more than anything else.

What it means for the title race

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For months, Rivers United were the standard. The team everyone else was chasing. Finidi had built something that felt genuinely title-worthy, and the table reflected it. That table looks different now.

Enugu Rangers are the new leaders with 54 points following their 2-0 win over El-Kanemi on Sunday. Rivers United sit second on 52, two points behind, having played the same number of games. ]

Nasarawa United climbed to fourth on 50 points, suddenly very much alive in the conversation for continental qualification.

Finidi George's United drop to second.

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The gap between first and fourth is four points. A league that looked like Rivers United's to lose is now genuinely open.

The streak that changed everything

This was not a sudden collapse. It has been building across four weeks of football that Rivers United will want to forget as quickly as possible.

Shooting Stars celebrate! (Photo Credit: Abide Image)

A 2-1 loss to Shooting Stars on March 12 was the first warning. A 1-0 defeat to Ikorodu City four days later confirmed something was wrong.

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Niger Tornadoes held them to another 1-0 loss on March 19. And now this, the heaviest defeat of the run, against a Nasarawa side that had a point to prove on home soil.

Eight goals conceded, two scored. Twelve points dropped in four games. For a team that was top of the table when this run began, the numbers are brutal.

What comes next

Rivers United face Kun Khalifat on Sunday, March 29. On paper, it is a winnable game. In the context of what has happened over the last three weeks, nothing about Rivers United feels automatic right now.

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Finidi George has until Sunday to find answers. The players who delivered the performances that put Rivers United at the top of this league are still there.