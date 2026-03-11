Shooting Stars vs Rivers United: Finidi George faces sternest road test as Oluyole Warriors look to ground league leaders

Why Ibadan will decide who's serious about NPFL title race.

Rivers United arrive in Ibadan riding the crest of a wave; six goals in four days, top of the NPFL table by two points, and a side that is beginning to look every inch like champions in waiting.

But the Lekan Salami Stadium has a long habit of humbling visitors, and Shooting Stars, the Oluyole Warriors, are not about to stand aside and let Finidi George's march to the title go unchallenged on their own turf.

Both sides need the points desperately, for entirely different reasons, and that tension makes Thursday's fixture one of the most compelling NPFL clashes of the season so far.

For Rivers United, this is the opening match of what Finidi has privately identified as the most defining stretch of their campaign, four consecutive away games that will either cement their title credentials or expose the limits of their road form.

Super Eagles legend Finidi George is on fire.

For Shooting Stars, it is a chance to announce themselves as serious contenders for a CAF competition ticket and, in doing so, deal a blow to the team threatening to run away with the league.

The Form Book

The momentum contrast heading into this match could not be sharper. Rivers United are in the form of the season, Chijioke Mbaoma and Wisdom Samuel combining for six goals in two matches, and Finidi finally unlocking an attack that had stuttered earlier in the campaign.

They are the second best away side in the division, with two wins and eight draws from twelve road games. But dig deeper into those numbers and a concern emerges: they have managed just eight away goals and conceded ten on their travels. Away from Port Harcourt, Rivers United tend to grind rather than dazzle.

Former Super Eagles boss Finidi George

Shooting Stars, by contrast, are a genuine fortress at home. Ten wins and two draws from thirteen Lekan Salami games, 21 goals scored and only eight conceded.

The sole blemish on that home record was a weekend defeat earlier in the campaign to Bayelsa United, a result that will have stung the Ibadan faithful and sharpened their hunger for Thursday.

Shooting Stars celebrate! (Photo Credit: Abide Image)

A wounded home side, in front of their own crowd, with a point to prove, is never a comfortable opponent. Rivers United must arrive with that firmly in mind.

The Key Battle

Rivers United's in-form strikers, Mbaoma and Samuel, face a Shooting Stars defence that has conceded only eight goals at home all season, one of the the tightest home records in the division.

Chijioke Mbaoma finished as top scorer with 17 goals at Enyimba

Something has to give on Thursday. If Rivers can score first and silence the crowd early, their experience and squad depth should tell. If Shooting Stars get their noses in front, Lekan Salami will become a very hostile place, and Rivers United's away record suggests they do not handle that scenario especially well.

Head-to-Head

History gives Rivers United a narrow edge, five wins from their last nine meetings against three for Shooting Stars, with the hosts' last victory coming in 2024, a four-match drought against the Pride of Rivers.

Sodiq Ibrahim after he opened the scoring in Ibadan vs Ikorodu City. (Photo Credit: Shooting Stars/X)

That 2024 win, however, came at this very ground, which matters. Shooting Stars have beaten Rivers United in Ibadan before, and the current home form suggests they have the quality to do it again.

What to watchout for

The first fifteen minutes will be crucial. Shooting Stars draw enormous energy from a fast start at Lekan Salami, their home record is built on early dominance and crowd momentum.

Finidi George and his Rivers United.

If Rivers United can weather that early storm and stay compact, they have the individual quality to punish on the break. If they are rattled early and forced into a defensive shell, the same away frailty that has seen them concede ten goals on the road this season could surface at exactly the wrong moment.

The road ahead

Rivers United's Four-Game Away Run

After Ibadan, Rivers United travel to Lafia to face Niger Tornadoes on March 19. Two away games in one week, with the title race at its most intense.

