Advertisement

Osimhen eats Lions — Expert asks authorities to test Super Eagles star's genetics after performance against Liverpool

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:06 - 11 March 2026
A Turkish football analyst lauded Victor Osimhen's performance in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against Liverpool.
Advertisement

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen has attracted incredible praise from former Besiktas midfielder-turned-pundit Sinan Engin, who quipped that the Nigerian had superhuman genetics.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old had another excellent performance in the Champions League on Tuesday night, terrorising the Liverpool defence and assisting Mario Lemina’s winner in the triumph against the Premier League defending champions.

What Sinan said 

Osimhen’s performance against the Reds' backline earned him sweeping praise from the footballing world, with many commenters lamenting that he plied his trade primarily in the Turkish top flight.

Advertisement

Sinan, a Turkish football analyst, joined in the praise, joking that Osimhen had extraordinary genes and that he must be tested.

“Galatasaray has an extraordinary player, Victor Osimhen,” Engin said, per Habersarikirmizi. “You have to look at his genetics; he’s more than just a human. What does this guy eat, man? He must be eating lions. Osimhen has become like a lion. Icardi has been forgotten.”

Speaking about Galatasaray’s performance, he praised Okan Buruk's side’s ability to match Liverpool stride for stride, citing how they managed to stifle Arne Slot’s team.

“Galatasaray is the conqueror of Europe. Galatasaray played as if they were playing against a normal Anatolian team. That’s how I saw Liverpool. Galatasaray is suffocating Liverpool. Liverpool isn’t the old Liverpool, and Juventus isn’t the old Juventus. This is Galatasaray, the Galatasaray that conquered Europe. In other words, your father.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ademola Lookman: Super Eagles star and Atletico team up with Peaky Blinders
Football
11.03.2026
Ademola Lookman: Super Eagles star and Atletico team up with Peaky Blinders
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Late Havertz penalty spares Gunners defeat in UCL first-leg clash
Football
11.03.2026
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Late Havertz penalty spares Gunners defeat in UCL first-leg clash
Osimhen eats Lions — Expert asks authorities to test Super Eagles star's genetics after performance against Liverpool
Football
11.03.2026
Osimhen eats Lions — Expert asks authorities to test Super Eagles star's genetics after performance against Liverpool
Okocha explains why Nigerian footballers are more successful than South African stars
Football
11.03.2026
Okocha explains why Nigerian footballers are more successful than South African stars
Shooting Stars vs Rivers United: Finidi George faces sternest road test as Oluyole Warriors look to ground league leaders
Football
11.03.2026
Shooting Stars vs Rivers United: Finidi George faces sternest road test as Oluyole Warriors look to ground league leaders
The Iran national team
Football
11.03.2026
OFFICIAL: Iran withdraw from World Cup amid conflict with USA and Israel