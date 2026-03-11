Osimhen eats Lions — Expert asks authorities to test Super Eagles star's genetics after performance against Liverpool

A Turkish football analyst lauded Victor Osimhen's performance in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against Liverpool.

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen has attracted incredible praise from former Besiktas midfielder-turned-pundit Sinan Engin, who quipped that the Nigerian had superhuman genetics.

The 27-year-old had another excellent performance in the Champions League on Tuesday night, terrorising the Liverpool defence and assisting Mario Lemina’s winner in the triumph against the Premier League defending champions.

What Sinan said

Osimhen’s performance against the Reds' backline earned him sweeping praise from the footballing world, with many commenters lamenting that he plied his trade primarily in the Turkish top flight.

Sinan, a Turkish football analyst, joined in the praise, joking that Osimhen had extraordinary genes and that he must be tested.

“Galatasaray has an extraordinary player, Victor Osimhen,” Engin said, per Habersarikirmizi. “You have to look at his genetics; he’s more than just a human. What does this guy eat, man? He must be eating lions. Osimhen has become like a lion. Icardi has been forgotten.”

Speaking about Galatasaray’s performance, he praised Okan Buruk's side’s ability to match Liverpool stride for stride, citing how they managed to stifle Arne Slot’s team.

“Galatasaray is the conqueror of Europe. Galatasaray played as if they were playing against a normal Anatolian team. That’s how I saw Liverpool. Galatasaray is suffocating Liverpool. Liverpool isn’t the old Liverpool, and Juventus isn’t the old Juventus. This is Galatasaray, the Galatasaray that conquered Europe. In other words, your father.”

