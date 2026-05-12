Zimbabwe name powerful squad for Super Eagles Unity Cup in London

Zimbabwe have announced a strong squad for the Unity Cup in London.

Zimbabwe have unveiled a strong squad ahead of their Unity Cup semi-final clash against Nigeria later this month in London.

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The competition is designed to promote unity and strengthen sporting relationships among the participating nations through international football.

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Organisers expect the event to attract significant attention from fans in the diaspora, particularly in the United Kingdom, where strong Nigerian, Zimbabwean, Jamaican, and Indian communities are based.

Zimbabwe name experienced squad

In a statement released by the Zimbabwe Football Association, the Warriors confirmed a squad packed with experienced professionals drawn from clubs across Europe and Africa.

The semi-final encounter is expected to provide a valuable test for the Super Eagles as they continue preparations for the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

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Nigeria, three-time African champions, are also expected to use the tournament to assess players and build momentum ahead of competitive fixtures later in the year.

Both teams view the Unity Cup as an important opportunity to fine-tune tactics, strengthen squad chemistry, and evaluate form.