NPFL: What Finidi George’s beating in Ibadan means for the title race

Finidi's fortress problem just got worse as Shooting Stars break Rivers United's momentum in Ibadan thriller.

The NPFL title race just got considerably more interesting after Shooting Stars snatched a dramatic 2–1 victory over Rivers United at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Thursday evening.

Super-sub Qamar Adegoke struck in the first minute of stoppage time to silence the Pride of Rivers to send shockwaves through the division.

Rivers United remain top, but their aura of inevitability has taken its first serious dent, and the sides chasing them will have watched this result with enormous satisfaction.

It was the kind of defeat that hurts beyond the three points. Rivers United had fought back from a goal down to equalise and appeared to be heading for a hard-earned draw, the sort of grinding away result their season has been built on.

FT : Shooting Stars SC 2 - 1 Rivers United pic.twitter.com/SfFPGlQyrh — Shooting Stars SC (@ShootingSc) March 12, 2026

Then Adegoke arrived off the bench and stole the story entirely. For Finidi George, it is a sobering reminder that this title race is nowhere near over.

Ibrahim opens, Falolu equalises

Shooting Stars started with the ferocity of a side that had been embarrassed at the weekend and needed a statement. The intent was visible from the first whistle, and it was rewarded in the 33rd minute when Sodiq Ibrahim met a pinpoint cross with a clinical header to break the deadlock.

Sodiq Ibrahim opened the scoring in style for Shooting Stars.

It was his seventh goal of the campaign and the product of sustained home pressure that Rivers United struggled to cope with in the opening period. Lekan Salami erupted.

Rivers United, however, showed exactly why they are table toppers. They did not crumble. They reorganised, grew into the match, and in the 69th minute Wasiu Falolu levelled with a composed finish that temporarily silenced the crowd and seemed to have earned Finidi's side the point that their resilience deserved. The game was balanced, the draw felt inevitable, and then the 90th minute arrived.

Late madness in Ibadan after Adegoke's dramatic winner.

Adegoke breaks Rivers hearts

Qamar Adegoke had come off the bench in the 60th minute, replacing Ayobami Junior, and had spent thirty quiet minutes on the pitch without making an obvious impact.

Then, one minute into stoppage time, the ball fell to him inside the box and he did what substitutes dream of, drove it home, wheeled away in celebration, and wrote his name into Ibadan football lore in a single moment. Full time, Lekan Salami in delirium.

Qamar Adegoke celebrates his match-winner for 3SC.

“Of course we are called Warriors and warriors never get tired of fighting war. Even with a second we still have something done.” - Coach Nurudeen Aweroro said after the win.

AT THE DEATH‼️



Shooting Stars SC snatch all three points courtesy of a moment of brilliance from in-form Qamar Adegoke.



The turn, the finish — what a goal! #NPFL26 #SHORIV pic.twitter.com/nflJzI7dyF — NPFL News 🇳🇬 (@NPFL_News) March 12, 2026

What this means for the title race

Rivers United remain at the summit with 52 points from 28 games, but the gap to second-placed Enugu Rangers have narrowed to just two points, with Rangers having played one game more.

Former Super Eagles boss Finidi George

The result exposes something that the data had already flagged all week: Rivers United's away form is the soft underbelly of their title campaign. Eight draws, four defeats, and now this, three points dropped against a side that, on paper, they should have been capable of containing.

Rivers United have a game in hand over Enugu Rangers, but with three more away fixtures in this brutal run of four road games, the question is no longer whether their away form is a concern. It clearly is.

Super Eagles legend Finidi George is looking for his first title with Rivers United.

The real question is whether Finidi George can solve it before it costs them the title. Thursday's defeat suggests the answer is not yet found.

The standings paint a picture that should concern Rivers United deeply. Enugu Rangers are two points behind with a game more played, meaning Rivers' game in hand is their only buffer.

Nasarawa United, Abia Warriors and Ikorodu City are all within striking distance of the top two. The top of the NPFL table, which looked settled just a week ago, is now a genuine five-team conversation. Thursday's defeat in Ibadan did not just cost Rivers United three points. It reopened a title race that was beginning to look closed.

What comes next?

The brutal away run continues. Rivers United make a short trip from Ibadan to Lagos to face Ikorodu City this weekend - another road fixture, another hostile venue, another test of the away-day fragility that Finidi has not yet solved.