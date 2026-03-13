Netflix to release Ronaldinho documentary as part of special trilogy before 2026 World Cup

Ronaldinho is the headline star of a hat-trick of documentaries Netflix will release before this summer's World Cup.

Netflix is set to captivate soccer fans with a trilogy of Brazilian documentaries leading up to the FIFA World Cup, with legendary player Ronaldinho as the star of the flagship series.

According to Deadline, the streaming giant announced the projects on March 12, 2026, highlighting Brazil's rich soccer heritage through a mix of archival footage, personal stories, and behind-the-scenes access.

The centerpiece, "Ronaldinho: The One and Only," is a three-part docuseries premiering on April 16, chronicling the Ballon d'Or winner's rise from Porto Alegre to global stardom with FC Barcelona.

Netflix documentary "Ronaldinho: The One and Only"

Produced by Canal Azul and Trailer Films, it includes never-before-seen archives and glimpses into his current life, portraying him as one of history's most decorated players.

Two more documentaries to drop after Ronaldinho's

Complementing Ronaldinho's release is another documentary titled "USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory," launching on May 7, which revisits Brazil's triumphant 1994 World Cup victory in the United States.

Brazil won the 2002 Korea/Japan FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

Per the aforementioned outlet, the the film features firsthand accounts from players and rivals, along with unseen footage captured by the athletes themselves during the tournament.

Directed by Luis Ara and produced by Trailer Films, it captures the team's resurgence after years of underperformance, offering a nostalgic look at a pivotal moment in Brazilian soccer.

The trilogy concludes with the newly announced "The Root of the Game," debuting on June 8, focusing on São Paulo’s Super Copa Pioneer amateur tournament. Deadline details how this series provides exclusive access to aspiring players and coaches aiming to transform their lives through the competition. deadline.com

Produced by Ginga Pictures and R21, and directed by Alec Cutter, it emphasizes grassroots passion in a nation obsessed with the sport. Elisa Chalfon, Head of Nonfiction at Netflix Brazil, emphasized the cultural significance, telling Deadline: “This sport creates a unique connection with audiences. These are stories born on the streets, in neighborhoods, within families, spanning generations and reinforcing a sense of pride.

"This is an important pillar for Netflix, and we remain committed to investing in original productions that captivate audiences—both longtime sports fans and those who aren’t yet.”