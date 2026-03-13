CHIDERA EJUKE, Wilfred Ndidi and UMAR SADIQ of Nigeria during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match between Guinea Bissau and Nigeria at Stade Roumde Adjia on January 19, 2022 in Garoua, Cameroon. (Photo by Imago Shengolpixs Tobi Adepoju

‘Spectacular with and without the ball’ — Super Eagles star compared to Pele by grateful teammate

The Nigerian striker has been compared to Brazilian great Pele after recent important displays for his club

Umar Sadiq has received glowing praise from his teammate Hugo Duro after the Nigerian striker’s impressive performances for Valencia CF in recent matches.

The Nigeria national football team forward has quickly become one of the standout figures in the squad, with his form earning comparisons to Brazilian legend Pelé.

Duro praises Sadiq’s outstanding performances

Speaking to SER Radio, Valencia attacker Hugo Duro admitted that Sadiq’s performances have made it difficult for others in the squad to secure regular playing time.

“I’m playing less, and rightly so. Sadiq is spectacular with and without the ball. The match he played was tremendous,” Duro said while reflecting on the Nigerian striker’s growing influence in the team.

The Spanish forward explained that competition within the squad remains intense, and players must always be ready for opportunities when they arise. However, he acknowledged that Sadiq’s current form fully justifies his place in the starting lineup.

Duro’s comments underline how the Super Eagles striker has quickly earned the respect of teammates through both his work rate and attacking quality.

Sadiq Umar compared to Pele

Duro went even further in his praise by comparing Sadiq’s performances to those of one of football’s greatest icons.

“We all have to be focused; you never know when your moment will come. I don’t know when Sadiq will stop looking like Pelé,” he said. The remark reflects the admiration within the Valencia squad for the Nigerian’s recent displays.

Sadiq permanently joined Valencia from Real Sociedad in January 2026, signing a contract that runs until June 2028. His return followed an impressive loan spell during the 2024–25 season in which he scored five goals in 16 La Liga appearances.