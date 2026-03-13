‘They are the best team in Europe’ - Bayern Munich legend tips Kompany’s team to win the UCL

Bayern Munich icon Oliver Kahn has lauded the club's current form under manager Vincent Kompany, declaring them the top team in Europe.

The former goalkeeper and CEO pointed to the squad's exceptional depth as a key indicator of future success, drawing parallels to the club's most triumphant seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under Kompany's guidance, Bayern has evolved into a formidable force, translating their Bundesliga supremacy into commanding performances on the European stage.

The German champions recently delivered a statement victory, crushing Atalanta 6-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kahn hails Bayern Munich team

Kahn noted that the team's ability to rotate players without any drop in quality is a hallmark of Bayern's greatest sides.

Speaking on Sky Sport, Kahn highlighted the impressive depth of the current roster. "There's a very, very telling indicator at FC Bayern," the 56-year-old explained.

Kahn Bayern CEO || Imago

"You can basically play whoever you want from the squad, and the quality hardly drops, or sometimes not at all. In the past, that's always been a sign that it's going to be a very successful season."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, "I have rarely seen FC Bayern play as strongly as they are at the moment, not only in the Bundesliga but also internationally. The team is playing almost like clockwork."

Despite the overwhelming victory against Atalanta, Kahn, who described himself as a "fan of challenges", voiced a unique concern that the team's path had been too easy.

Bayern Munich players celebrating || Imago

"The only thing is that everything is going too well for me at the moment. Almost a touch too well; it's going like clockwork," he cautioned.

While he refrained from predicting a guaranteed title, his assessment was unequivocal. "I wouldn't go so far as to say that FC Bayern will easily win the Champions League; it's not like that.

Advertisement

Advertisement