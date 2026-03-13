Courtois vs Casillas: Real Madrid coach settles debate on best goalkeeper in Los Blancos history

Real Madrid's head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, has lent his opinion to the ongoing debate about the best goalkeeper in the club's history.

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has weighed in on the ongoing goalkeeping debate, officially declaring Thibaut Courtois as the greatest shot-stopper in the institution's history over Iker Casillas.

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What Arbeloa said

Arbeloa made the comments in a press conference today ahead of their LALIGA clash against Elche, just days after Courtois delivered a heroic performance that included a historic assist in the 3-0 UEFA Champions League last 16 first-leg victory over Manchester City.

Arbeloa did not mince words. "Courtois or Casillas? I have played with some of the best goalkeepers in the world,” he said. “Some of whom have been considered the best in history.

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“But what Courtois does, I haven’t seen from anyone else. There’s no debate; he’s undoubtedly the best goalkeeper in Real Madrid’s history. For me.”

His comments carry massive weight given that Arbeloa shared the dressing room with Casillas for seven years (2009–2016), winning the 2011/12 LALIGA under Jose Mourinho, two Copas del Rey, and the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League titles alongside the legendary Spanish captain.

Courtois vs Casillas

Arbeloa’s comments have fuelled the ongoing comparisons between two vastly different eras of dominance. Casillas represents absolute longevity and romanticism; during his 25-year association and 725 first-team appearances, "San Iker" lifted three Champions League titles (1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14) and five La Liga crowns (2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2011/12).

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Conversely, Courtois’s advocates argue that his individual peak since arriving in 2018 is statistically and technically superior. The 33-year-old Belgian has secured two Champions League titles (2021/22 and 2023/24) and three La Liga trophies (2019/20, 2021/22, 2023/24), famously winning the Man of the Match award in the 2022 Paris final after making a record nine saves against Liverpool.