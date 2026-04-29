Arsenal boss Arteta set to surpass Wenger’s European record after Atletico Madrid draw

Mikel Arteta is on the verge of eclipsing Arsene Wenger's European legacy with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is on the brink of making Arsenal history after guiding the Gunners to a draw away at Atlético Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result leaves Arteta just one match away from surpassing a major European record held by legendary former boss Arsène Wenger.

Arteta closes in on Wenger’s unbeaten European mark

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw in Madrid extended their unbeaten run in the European Cup/Champions League to 13 matches, equalling the club’s longest ever streak in the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The only other time Arsenal achieved that feat came between March 2005 and April 2006 under Wenger, when the Gunners reached the Champions League final.

13 - Arsenal have equalled their longest ever unbeaten run in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, going 13 consecutive games without defeat for the second time – previously between March 2005 and April 2006 (13). Resilience. pic.twitter.com/EoFvc4iSdl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2026

Should Arsenal avoid defeat in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta will move clear of Wenger and set a new club record for the longest unbeaten European run in Arsenal history.

It would mark another major milestone for the Spaniard as he continues to build his legacy in North London.

Lookman misses chances as tie remains finely balanced

Advertisement

Advertisement

The record-equalling result came in a pulsating 1-1 draw in the semi-final first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Viktor Gyökeres gave Arsenal the lead before half-time, but Julián Álvarez equalised from the penalty spot in the second half to keep Atlético alive in the tie.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman had a frustrating evening for Atlético despite being one of their most dangerous attackers.

The Super Eagles star repeatedly found promising positions but squandered several big opportunities, firing tame efforts at David Raya and blazing other chances off target.