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2026 World Cup: After knocking out Super Eagles, ex-Man United star outlines plans for DR Congo

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:51 - 29 April 2026
After denying the Super Eagles a chance to play at the 2026 World Cup, DR Congo have outlined their intentions for the tournament
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DR Congo are not heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup simply to participate, according to former Manchester United FC defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

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The DR Congo star says the Leopards are determined to make a genuine impact after sealing their place at the tournament.

DR Congo stun Nigeria and Jamaica to secure World Cup return

DR Congo booked their place at the 2026 World Cup after a dramatic qualification campaign that saw them eliminate the Super Eagles in the African qualifying playoffs via a 4-3 penalty shootout.

They then defeated Jamaica 1-0 in the inter-confederation playoffs, with Axel Tuanzebe scoring the decisive goal.

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The achievement sends DR Congo to their first World Cup in 52 years, having last appeared in the tournament in 1974 under the name Zaire.

Wan-Bissaka sends warning ahead of tournament

Wan-Bissaka insists the Congolese squad are travelling to North America with ambition, not merely to make up the numbers.

“We didn’t come all this way just to make up the numbers. We really want to seize our chance to the fullest. Not just for us, the players, but for the whole country,” he said.

Drawn in Group K, DR Congo will face tough opposition in the shape of Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

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But after overcoming Nigeria and Jamaica on the road to qualification, Sébastien Desabre’s side will head into the tournament believing they can trouble more established footballing nations.

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