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DR Congo vs Jamaica: Leopards qualify for first World Cup in 52 years after

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 00:48 - 01 April 2026
After knocking the Super Eagles out during the AFCON qualifiers, DR Congo completed the job against Jamaica to reach a first World Cup since 1974
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A goal in extra time from Manchester United academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe clinched the 47th spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for DR Congo as the Leopards defeated Jamaica 1-0 in the Intercontinental playoff final.

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The win means DR Congo will appear at the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1974 when they were still known as Zaire.

DR Congo vs Jamaica: How it happened

DR Congo national football team dominated proceedings against Jamaica national football team but had to wait until extra time to secure a hard-fought victory and World Cup qualification.

Despite Jamaica entering in decent form, DR Congo controlled the early stages and thought they had taken the lead when Cédric Bakambu converted from close range, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

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The striker remained heavily involved, heading straight at goalkeeper Andre Blake and later seeing another effort denied, while Meschack Elia struck the woodwork before halftime.

Jamaica struggled to create chances, with their best opportunity falling to Kasey Palmer, whose effort was blocked. After the break, DR Congo continued to press, but Bakambu had another goal disallowed for offside despite finishing a well-worked move.

The breakthrough finally came in extra time, as Axel Tuanzebe bundled home from close range following a corner in the 100th minute. Jamaica pushed forward late on but failed to find an equaliser, while DR Congo missed chances to extend their lead.

The victory secures DR Congo’s place at the World Cup, where they will face Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia, while Jamaica’s qualification hopes come to an end once again.

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