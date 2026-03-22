‘DR Congo was better’ – Ex-Super Eagles captain tells Nigeria to abandon World Cup fight

A former Super Eagles captain has urged the NFF to drop the legal battles to oust DR Congo from a place in the 2026 World Cup playoffs

Nigeria’s fading hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have sparked strong reactions, with a former captain urging the team to accept reality.

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The Super Eagles’ defeat to DR Congo and FIFA’s recent ruling have left their qualification dreams hanging by a thread.

Troost-Ekong says Nigeria must accept defeat

William Troost-Ekong has called on Nigeria to move on from the controversy and focus on future fixtures rather than pursuing a prolonged legal battle.

Reflecting on the decisive playoff clash, the former Super Eagles captain admitted that DR Congo deserved their victory on the day, having edged Nigeria on penalties after a tightly contested encounter.

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“It’s similar to what I spoke about with Senegal and with Morocco, what we’ve seen earlier this week. That is not the type of game you want to play in court. I think DR Congo was better on the day… Nigeria has given it their best go, but they’ve come up short,” he said, suggesting that taking the matter to court may not be the best approach.

Troost-Ekong compared the situation to other recent controversies in African football involving Senegal and Morocco, stressing that matches should ideally be decided on the pitch rather than in legal chambers.

FIFA decision deals final blow to Super Eagles

Nigeria’s hopes suffered a major setback after FIFA dismissed the petition filed by the Nigeria Football Federation over DR Congo’s alleged use of ineligible players.

The decision effectively confirms DR Congo as Africa’s representative in the inter-confederation play-offs, a stance further reinforced by FIFA’s official communications featuring head coach Sébastien Desabre.

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While the NFF has vowed to appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the chances of overturning FIFA’s decision appear slim.