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‘I thought it was a joke’ - Ex-Super Eagles captain slams CAF decision to award Morocco AFCON title

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:26 - 21 March 2026
Ex-Super Eagles captain slams CAF decision
Former Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong has condemned the decision to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Morocco, calling the unprecedented move "shameful".
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The football world was left stunned after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Senegal of their championship and handed the trophy to Morocco two months after the final. 

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The ruling, a first in African football history, has ignited a fierce debate over the competition's integrity and governance.

Senegal had originally secured a 1-0 victory over Morocco in a hard-fought final that went to extra time. However, the match was marred by controversy when Senegalese players briefly left the pitch to protest a disputed penalty awarded to Morocco. 

Although they returned to finish the game, CAF's Appeal Board later ruled that their temporary walk-off constituted a breach of tournament regulations.

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Ekong condemns CAF’s ruling

Troost-Ekong, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 AFCON, expressed his disbelief at the news.

"When I first heard the news that the result of this year’s AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco had been overturned, I thought it was a joke," he told The Athletic

"When I realised it was actually real, after reading the official statement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), it just made me feel quite sad."

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Troost-Ekong || X
Troost-Ekong || X

The defender questioned how the Moroccan team could genuinely celebrate a title won in the boardroom rather than on the pitch.

"Every African player wants to win this tournament but would I celebrate now if I was in Morocco’s shoes? Absolutely not," he stated. "I would feel ashamed to win like this. It wouldn’t feel right. You have to earn it on the pitch."

Reflecting on his own experience of losing the 2023 final with Nigeria against hosts Ivory Coast, Troost-Ekong emphasised that results, however painful, must be respected. 

Senegal wins AFCON || Imago
Senegal wins AFCON || Imago
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"I captained Nigeria in the AFCON final two years ago, which we lost 2-1," he recalled. "I would never go back and change the outcome of a final I was in and lost. I wouldn’t want to change it."

The Al Kholood player also shared his sympathy for the Senegalese squad, highlighting the emotional toll of the decision.

"I would be so upset to play in a tournament and for the result to be changed afterwards," he said. "Senegal will always claim they are the winners, and I would do the exact same thing, but other people will question that now. I can’t imagine how those players are feeling."

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