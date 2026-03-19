‘I had my jaw on the floor when I heard it’ - Ex-Super Eagles media officer condemns CAF’s AFCON title decision

Former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh has fiercely condemned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for its decision to strip Senegal of the Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco.

Senegal had originally defeated Morocco 1-0 in a tense final in Rabat on January 19, thanks to an extra-time goal from Pape Gueye.

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However, the match was marred by controversy when the Senegalese players briefly walked off the pitch to protest a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

Despite the game being played to its conclusion, CAF’s Appeals Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final due to the temporary walk-off, awarding a 3-0 victory to Morocco.

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Udoh shocked by CAF decision

Udoh has labelled the ruling "unbelievable" and one of the most shameful moments in the history of African football's governing body.

Former Super Eagles press officer, Colin Udoh || X

"I had my jaw on the floor when I heard it, I was speechless. Absolutely unbelievable. This is the most disgraceful decision that CAF has taken in the history of that organisation," Colin Udoh stated on ESPN FC.

"This should never have been allowed to happen, and the fact that the CAF Appeals Committee have done that is disgraceful, is shameful, and it sets African football back one hundred years," he added.

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"There is no way this should be allowed to stand, whether by the rules of the competition or FIFA laws of the game."

CAF president Patrice Motsepe. || Imago

Udoh specifically challenged CAF's use of Article 82, which dictates that a team forfeits a match if it abandons the field.

"They claim that Article 82 states that if the team leaves the grounds, they forfeit the game, but Senegal never left the grounds," Udoh explained.

"There is a difference between being on the pitch or the field of play and the grounds, and the laws of the game with FIFA are very clear. The pitch and the grounds are two separate things."

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