Morocco set to continue WAFCON preparation following CAF’s shocking AFCON title decision

The Moroccan Football Federation have released a statement declaring their intention to focus on upcoming sporting events, including the Women's African Cup of Nations, following CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of their AFCON title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision came from CAF's Appeals Committee, a few months after Senegal won the AFCON competition following a 1-0 extra-time victory over Morocco in the final.

Senegal were found to be in violation of tournament rules by the committee after the team walked off the field for 17 minutes.

According to Article 82 of the competition's rules, the governing body will automatically declare any team that refuses to play or leaves the field without the referee's consent to be the loser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morocco’s statement

According to reports from Olúwashínà Òkélèjì on X, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) provided a short statement after CAF's appeal board verdict, reiterating their intention to focus on the 2030 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Women’s AFCON (WAFCON).

The statement reads, “Following the decision by the CAF Appeal Board, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) welcomes a ruling that upholds respect for rules that are necessary for the proper functioning of international competition.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has provided a short statement after CAF's appeal board verdict; reiterating its intention to focus on upcoming sporting events that will be staged in the country - the 2030 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Women’s AFCON (WAFCON).



More👇 pic.twitter.com/vmjXQScldl — Olúwashínà Òkélèjì (@oluwashina) March 19, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From the moment the final was interrupted, the FRMF has been clear in its position and goal: the application of regulations governing the competition. It has never been about challenging the sporting performance of the teams involved, but solely to ensure that the tournament rules are respected.

“Following the initial decision, which the FRMF appealed, CAF has acknowledged that the rules, known to all and applicable to all, had not been respected. The FRMF has complied with the correct procedures governing the resolution of disputes, including submitting its arguments and taking part in the hearings to which it was invited.

“This decision helps to clarify the framework applicable to similar situations in the future and contributes to the consistency and credibility of international competitions, particularly African football. The FRMF will continue to advocate with continental and international bodies for the fair application of the rules governing the competitions it participates in.

WAFCON trophy || X

“It now intends to turn its attention towards upcoming sporting events, in particular the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the Women's AFCON this summer. The Federation wishes to commend all the nations that took part in this edition of AFCON.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CAF officially announced a rescheduling of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 a few weeks ago, which was slated to kick off in the spring.