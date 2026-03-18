Advertisement

Investigate CAF for corruption — Senegal government releases scathing statement after decision to strip their 2025 AFCON title

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:52 - 18 March 2026
Senegal win the AFCON 2025 title || Image credit: CAF
Senegal win the AFCON 2025 title || Image credit: CAF
The Senegalese government has released a statement in response to the CAF Appeal Board's decision to strip their senior men's national team of the 2025 AFCON title.
Advertisement

The Senegalese government has intervened following the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board’s unprecedented decision to strip the Teranga Lions of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title. 

Advertisement

Senegal government’s statement

The intervention came via a scathing statement on Wednesday, March 18, which called for for an “independent international investigation” into suspected corruption within CAF's governing bodies. 

Government spokeswoman Marie Rose Khady Fatou Faye condemned the ruling as “grossly illegal and profoundly unjust,” arguing that by overturning a match that was played to its conclusion and won on the pitch, CAF is seriously undermining its own credibility. 

Advertisement

“This unprecedented decision, of exceptional gravity, directly contravenes the cardinal principles underpinning sporting ethics, foremost among which are fairness, loyalty and respect for the truth of the pitch,” the statement read, per the Athletic.

 “It stems from a manifestly erroneous interpretation of the regulations, leading to a grossly unlawful and profoundly unjust decision.

“By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match that was duly played to its conclusion and won in accordance with the rules of the game, CAF is seriously undermining its own credibility as well as the legitimate trust that the African people place in the continent’s sporting institutions.

Advertisement

“Senegal cannot tolerate an administrative decision that erases commitment, merit and sporting excellence. Senegal unequivocally rejects this attempt at unjustified dispossession.

“It calls for the opening of an independent international inquiry into allegations of corruption within the governing bodies of CAF.

Mane at Senegal's CAF 2025 coronation ceremony || Image credit: Imago
Mane at Senegal's CAF 2025 coronation ceremony || Image credit: Imago

“Furthermore, Senegal will pursue all appropriate legal avenues, including before the relevant international courts, to ensure that justice is done and that the primacy of sporting results is restored.”

The escalation is in response to CAF's shocking administrative ruling on March 17, which retroactively awarded host nation Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory. 

Advertisement

The Appeals Committee cited Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations to penalise Senegal for their 15-minute walk-off protest during the final on January 18, completely erasing Senegal's hard-fought 1-0 extra-time victory secured by a 94th-minute Pape Gueye strike.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Senegal win the AFCON 2025 title || Image credit: CAF
Football
18.03.2026
Explained: How Senegal can wrestle back the AFCON 2025 title from Morocco
Ester Expósito: Kylian Mbappe's new girlfriend gains over 200,000 IG followers amid rumoured romance
Lifestyle
18.03.2026
Ester Expósito: Kylian Mbappe's new girlfriend gains over 200,000 followers amid rumoured romance
CAF President set to address continent after stripping Senegal of AFCON title in favour of Morocco
Football
18.03.2026
CAF President set to address continent after stripping Senegal of AFCON title in favour of Morocco
Super Falcons star subjected to racism for supporting Senegal over Morocco
Football
18.03.2026
Super Falcons star subjected to racism for supporting Senegal over Morocco
Senegal win the AFCON 2025 title || Image credit: CAF
Football
18.03.2026
Investigate CAF for corruption — Senegal government releases scathing statement after decision to strip their 2025 AFCON title
Arteta hails Raya’s stunning late save
Football
18.03.2026
‘We need to value the keeper’ - Arteta hails Raya’s stunning late save against Leverkusen in the UCL