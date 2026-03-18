Investigate CAF for corruption — Senegal government releases scathing statement after decision to strip their 2025 AFCON title

The Senegalese government has released a statement in response to the CAF Appeal Board's decision to strip their senior men's national team of the 2025 AFCON title.

The Senegalese government has intervened following the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board’s unprecedented decision to strip the Teranga Lions of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

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Senegal government’s statement

The intervention came via a scathing statement on Wednesday, March 18, which called for for an “independent international investigation” into suspected corruption within CAF's governing bodies.

Government spokeswoman Marie Rose Khady Fatou Faye condemned the ruling as “grossly illegal and profoundly unjust,” arguing that by overturning a match that was played to its conclusion and won on the pitch, CAF is seriously undermining its own credibility.

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“This unprecedented decision, of exceptional gravity, directly contravenes the cardinal principles underpinning sporting ethics, foremost among which are fairness, loyalty and respect for the truth of the pitch,” the statement read, per the Athletic.

“It stems from a manifestly erroneous interpretation of the regulations, leading to a grossly unlawful and profoundly unjust decision.

“By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match that was duly played to its conclusion and won in accordance with the rules of the game, CAF is seriously undermining its own credibility as well as the legitimate trust that the African people place in the continent’s sporting institutions.

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“Senegal cannot tolerate an administrative decision that erases commitment, merit and sporting excellence. Senegal unequivocally rejects this attempt at unjustified dispossession.

“It calls for the opening of an independent international inquiry into allegations of corruption within the governing bodies of CAF.

Mane at Senegal's CAF 2025 coronation ceremony || Image credit: Imago

“Furthermore, Senegal will pursue all appropriate legal avenues, including before the relevant international courts, to ensure that justice is done and that the primacy of sporting results is restored.”

The escalation is in response to CAF's shocking administrative ruling on March 17, which retroactively awarded host nation Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory.

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