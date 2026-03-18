“This is not AI” — How Senegal stars reacted to CAF handing Morocco AFCON title

Senegal's players have responded with a mix of mockery and anger after being sensationally stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under Articles 82 and 84, any team leaving the ground without authorization is deemed the loser by a 3-0 scoreline.

Following the controversial decision to award Morocco the trophy, players took to social media, posting defiant images of their medals and the 18 January final.

How Senegal responded to CAF AFCON ruling

Advertisement

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/GaindeYi/status/2034033652598739283?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2034033652598739283%7Ctwgr%5Effd5ce9afa3eafac4174e8e5de4729fceb08d857%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.independent.co.uk%2Fsport%2Ffootball%2Fsenegal-morocco-afcon-forfeit-medals-trophy-b2940734.html

Midfielder Pathe Ciss posted laughing emojis alongside his winner's medal, while defender Moussa Niakhate shared a victory photo with the biting caption: “This is not AI, this is real.”

Moussa Niakhate :



"This is not AI, this is real 🇸🇳" pic.twitter.com/pQdoFoGVuR — Joueurs SN 🇸🇳 (@JoueursSN) March 17, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What happened went too far. This is not the football we fight for, nor the Africa we believe in,” Mane said.

Sadio Mane has confirmed that 2025 is his last AFCON. Image: Imago

“There is too much corruption in our game, and it is killing the passion of millions. Players give everything on the pitch, but decisions made off it end up deciding matches and trophies.”

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has branded the ruling a “travesty” with “no legal foundation.”

Secretary General Abdoulaye Seydou Sow confirmed the case is heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will not back down,” Sow told RTS1. “The truth is on Senegal's side, the law is on Senegal's side.”