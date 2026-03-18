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‘This is not the football we fight for’ - Sadio Mane condemns CAF's decision to strip Senegal of Afcon 2025 title
The decision came from CAF's Appeals Committee, which overturned Senegal's 1-0 extra-time victory over Morocco in the final held on January 18.
The committee ruled that Senegal breached tournament regulations by walking off the pitch for 17 minutes in protest of a stoppage-time penalty awarded to Morocco.
Citing Article 82 of the competition's rules, the governing body stated that any team refusing to play or leaving the field without the referee's permission is automatically declared the loser.
Consequently, Morocco has been awarded the championship with a 3-0 victory, marking their first AFCON title in 50 years.
What Mane said
In a strongly worded statement, Mané expressed his profound disappointment with the ruling. "What happened has gone too far," he said. "This is not the football we fight for, not the Africa we believe in."
He continued: "There is too much corruption in our game, and it’s killing the passion of millions of fans across the continent.
“Players give everything on the pitch, but decisions off it are deciding matches and trophies.
"I’m deeply disappointed not just for Senegal, but for African football as a whole. We deserve better. The fans deserve fairness, transparency, and respect."
In response to the verdict, the Senegalese Football Federation has announced its intention to challenge CAF's decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), describing the ruling as "unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable".