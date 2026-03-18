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NFF in discussions with Super Eagles-eligible defender ahead of squad announcement
Born in London, Fernandez also qualifies to play for England. However, he has consistently expressed his desire to represent Nigeria, the homeland of his father.
The 24-year-old is currently enjoying a standout season with Rangers, having scored six goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.
His exceptional form was recognised when he was named the club's Player of the Month for January 2026.
NFF in discussion with Fernandez
It is increasingly likely that manager Eric Chelle will invite the former Peterborough United defender to train with the squad.
This approach would mirror the integration strategy used for Felix Agu last summer, allowing Fernandez to acclimatise to the national team environment.
Following positive discussions with NFF officials, both Fernandez and his representatives are growing more confident that an invitation to the national team is forthcoming.
Fernandez has a commanding performance, particularly his aerial prowess and effectiveness from set pieces.
This month Nigeria will play some friendly matches against Iran and Jordan, following the international break.
The Super Eagles will face Iran on March 27, followed by a match against Jordan four days later in Antalya, Turkey.