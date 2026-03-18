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‘It is not about being great at 15 or 16’ - Super Eagles legend warns EPL history maker not to get carried away

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:21 - 18 March 2026
Super Eagles legend warns EPL history maker not to get carried away
Former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has advised Arsenal's young star Max Dowman to remain humble and focused after he made Premier League history.
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The Arsenal youngster scored in the Gunners' 2-0 victory over Everton after coming in as a substitute in the game.

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His influence led to the first goal, which came in the 89th minute, and then he went on to score an important winning goal.

Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in the league's history with his late strike at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, which sealed a crucial win for the league leaders.

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Ikpeba speaks about Dowman

Speaking on Supersport's "Monday Night Football," Ikpeba acknowledged the teenager's immense talent but cautioned him against getting swept up in the early hype.

"The boy is a young lad. I wish he won't get carried away quickly," Ikpeba stated. "He still has his career ahead of him. He still has 10 or 15 years to prove that he can play football at the highest level."

Former Nigeria international striker Victor Ikpeba || X
Former Nigeria international striker Victor Ikpeba || X

The legend emphasised that early promise is no guarantee of a long and successful career, noting that many gifted young players fail to reach their full potential due to a lack of discipline and patience.

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"It is good for his confidence, but there are challenges ahead," Ikpeba continued. "That's why we, the past footballers, would always say it is not about being great at 15 or 16. 

“We see a lot in football—young lads that started at that age, showed a lot of potential, but they don't get up to that potential at the highest level."

Max Dowman in action for Arsenal || Imago
Max Dowman in action for Arsenal || Imago

"He is in a big club. Will he have the opportunity to play weekly? Will he be patient? The competition is still ahead of you," he added. "I hope we will not come back in the next five or ten years and see this guy struggle."

"The future ahead is still so difficult. It's great, and I think he will enjoy this day for a very long time to come, but the career ahead of him is just starting," Ikpeba concluded.

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Dowman has been enjoying a stellar breakthrough season within Arsenal's youth system. The highly-rated midfielder has scored two goals in three Premier League 2 appearances and has also been prolific in the UEFA Youth League, netting four times in two matches.

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