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‘He's got an aura and a belief’ - Rooney hails Dowman’s impact in Arsenal’s win despite facing GCSE exam challenges

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:32 - 16 March 2026
Rooney hails Dowman’s impact
Wayne Rooney has lauded the impact of Arsenal's Max Dowman after the winger became the Premier League's youngest-ever goalscorer.
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However, the former England captain noted that the 16-year-old's upcoming GCSE exams might take priority over the final weeks of the season.

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Dowman made history by scoring in Arsenal's 2-0 victory against Everton on Saturday, a result that extended the Gunners' lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points.

Rooney, who himself held the title of the league's youngest scorer after his famous 2002 goal for Everton against Arsenal, understands the unique pressures Dowman faces. 

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What Rooney said

He highlighted the delicate balance between a burgeoning football career and crucial school exams.

Wayne Rooney || Imago
Wayne Rooney || Imago

"He has got his GCSEs, and his education, I'm sure for him and his family, is important as well," Rooney commented on The Wayne Rooney Show. 

"What an opportunity for him to be around the squad. He could be a Premier League winner when he's still finishing school off."

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Rooney observed Dowman's remarkable composure, stating, "He's got an aura and a belief about him and it was the same against Everton." 

Dowman becomes the youngest Premier League goalscorer || imago
Dowman becomes the youngest Premier League goalscorer || imago

He did, however, suggest that academic commitments could limit his game time. "If it's education first, I don't think we'll see much of him over the next few weeks. He won't be in as much as he'd probably like, but then you've got many years ahead of you."

The Manchester United legend acknowledged the vastly different landscape for today's young stars. "Now we're in social media," Rooney explained. 

"People will be messaging, Instagram or Twitter, whatever he's got. And you'll be seeing it everywhere. So I don't think he will have slept many hours [on Saturday night] because I'm sure he will have been up watching it."

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