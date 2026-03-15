‘Not since Messi’ — Chelsea legend John Terry hails Arsenal’s Dowman after record-breaking performance

Arsenal's Max Dowman has started getting comparisons to Lionel Messi after his record-breaking first goal for the Gunners

Arsenal moved a step closer to the Premier League title after securing a crucial victory at the Emirates, but it was a moment of history from teenage sensation Max Dowman that stole the spotlight.

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The youngster’s stunning late goal not only sealed the win but also earned glowing praise from former Chelsea captain John Terry, who compared his style to that of Lionel Messi.

Dowman makes Premier League history

Arsenal entered the match looking to bounce back from their 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League and knew victory was essential to maintain momentum in the title race.

Facing Everton at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners were made to work hard for their breakthrough in a tightly contested encounter.

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Despite dominating large periods of the game, Arsenal had to wait until the closing stages to seal the result.

The decisive moment came seconds before full-time when Dowman latched onto a loose ball, brilliantly gliding past two defenders before calmly finishing into an empty net.

The strike secured a 2-0 victory for the North London side and ensured Dowman entered the record books as the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, marking a memorable milestone in what is already shaping up to be a promising career.

Terry compares Dowman to Messi

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Dowman’s composure and dazzling movement on the ball quickly drew praise from football observers, including Chelsea legend John Terry, who was hugely impressed by the youngster’s display.

Speaking after the match, Terry highlighted the Arsenal starlet’s unique ability to glide past defenders, comparing his style to one of football’s greatest-ever players.

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John Terry on Max Dowman: “I’ve not seen anyone glide past people like this other than Messi.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/K0uWdMwK8c — Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) March 14, 2026

“I’ve not seen anyone glide past people like this other than Messi,” Terry said while reacting to the teenager’s goal.

“That’s a big, big comparison, but this man is a proper talent and will play a big part in Arsenal’s future and also England’s as well, but super, super talent.”

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