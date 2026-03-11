Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Late Havertz penalty spares Gunners defeat in UCL first-leg clash

The first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen ended in a draw.

A Kai Havertz penalty deep into second-half stoppage time helped the Gunners salvage a draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the first-leg of their round of 16 clash at Bay Arena.

Robert Andrich gave the hosts the lead immediately after resumption following a cagey first-half. Leverkusen held on until late in the game when Noni Madueke was fouled in the box by Edmund Tapsoba.

Kai Havertz stepped up to take the resulting penalty against his boyhood club and dispatched it with aplomb to set up an all-to-play-for second-leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Key Match Details

The first half unfolded as a tense, tactical chess match with both sides wary of conceding early. Arsenal created the most significant opening in the 19th minute when a sweeping attacking move saw Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber combine on the right flank; the ball was eventually worked to Gabriel Martinelli, who thumped a ferocious strike against the crossbar.

Leverkusen’s teenage Cameroonian striker Christian Kofane looked lively for the hosts, testing goalkeeper David Raya with an early drive, but the German side largely focused on maintaining a rigid defensive shape as both teams entered the interval deadlocked.

The complexion of the tie altered instantly after the restart, as Leverkusen struck in the 46th minute to hand Arsenal their first Champions League deficit of the season.

Arsenal get a taste of their own medicine as Robert Andrich scores from a corner for Leverkusen 💪#SSUCL pic.twitter.com/yKfgNl7hb2 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 11, 2026

Alejandro Grimaldo delivered a precise outswinging corner that found an unmarked Andrich, who powered a decisive header past Raya to make it 1-0.

Stunned by the setback, and with his side struggling to mount a response, Arteta turned to his bench, introducing Noni Madueke for a subdued Saka in the 60th minute to inject direct pace on the wing before bringing on Havertz for Viktor Gyökeres in the 75th minute.

Noni Madueke has provided the spark Arsenal needed since being introduced on the hour mark ⚡️#SSUCL pic.twitter.com/PlUP4AKQuW — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 11, 2026

The substitutions completely shifted the momentum, and Arsenal's relentless late pressure finally yielded a reward in the 87th minute when Madueke used his fresh legs to draw a clumsy foul inside the penalty area.

Following a lengthy VAR review to confirm the decision, Havertz stepped up to the spot in the 89th minute and calmly finished past Janis Blaswich, slotting the ball into the bottom corner to silence his former supporters.

