Advertisement

Ademola Lookman: Super Eagles star and Atletico team up with Peaky Blinders

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 20:59 - 11 March 2026
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman and his Atletico Madrid teammates just got a whole lot classier with their latest collaboration
Advertisement

Ademola Lookman has featured in a unique collaboration between Atlético Madrid and Netflix to promote the upcoming film The Immortal Man.

Advertisement

The campaign connects football with the gritty world of the iconic Peaky Blinders series, bringing together players, cinema and pop culture in a creative promotional effort.

Lookman joins teammates in Peaky Blinders-themed promotion

As part of the campaign, Lookman appeared in a promotional video inspired by the distinctive atmosphere of Peaky Blinders.

The Nigerian forward was joined by teammates Antoine Griezmann and Koke, with the trio taking part in content styled around the show’s famous Birmingham gang aesthetic.

Advertisement

The promotion was created to build excitement for The Immortal Man, the film that continues the story of the globally popular Peaky Blinders franchise. The movie will once again feature Cillian Murphy reprising his role as the legendary Tommy Shelby.

The collaboration highlights how major football clubs are increasingly partnering with entertainment companies to reach global audiences.

Special matchday event planned at Atletico stadium

The campaign will also extend beyond social media with a themed matchday experience during Atlético Madrid’s clash with Getafe CF.

During the event, players will walk onto the pitch accompanied by actors dressed as members of the famous Birmingham gang from the show.

Advertisement

In another tribute to the series, the stadium will feature a recreation of the Garrison Tavern, the iconic pub that serves as a central meeting place in Peaky Blinders.

Meanwhile, Lookman continues to make an impact on the pitch since joining Atlético Madrid. The Super Eagles star has already recorded four goals and two assists in his first 11 appearances for the Spanish side, underlining his growing importance to the team.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ademola Lookman: Super Eagles star and Atletico team up with Peaky Blinders
Football
11.03.2026
Ademola Lookman: Super Eagles star and Atletico team up with Peaky Blinders
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Late Havertz penalty spares Gunners defeat in UCL first-leg clash
Football
11.03.2026
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Late Havertz penalty spares Gunners defeat in UCL first-leg clash
Osimhen eats Lions — Expert asks authorities to test Super Eagles star's genetics after performance against Liverpool
Football
11.03.2026
Osimhen eats Lions — Expert asks authorities to test Super Eagles star's genetics after performance against Liverpool
Okocha explains why Nigerian footballers are more successful than South African stars
Football
11.03.2026
Okocha explains why Nigerian footballers are more successful than South African stars
Shooting Stars vs Rivers United: Finidi George faces sternest road test as Oluyole Warriors look to ground league leaders
Football
11.03.2026
Shooting Stars vs Rivers United: Finidi George faces sternest road test as Oluyole Warriors look to ground league leaders
The Iran national team
Football
11.03.2026
OFFICIAL: Iran withdraw from World Cup amid conflict with USA and Israel