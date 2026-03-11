Ademola Lookman: Super Eagles star and Atletico team up with Peaky Blinders

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman and his Atletico Madrid teammates just got a whole lot classier with their latest collaboration

Ademola Lookman has featured in a unique collaboration between Atlético Madrid and Netflix to promote the upcoming film The Immortal Man.

The campaign connects football with the gritty world of the iconic Peaky Blinders series, bringing together players, cinema and pop culture in a creative promotional effort.

Lookman joins teammates in Peaky Blinders-themed promotion

As part of the campaign, Lookman appeared in a promotional video inspired by the distinctive atmosphere of Peaky Blinders.

The Nigerian forward was joined by teammates Antoine Griezmann and Koke, with the trio taking part in content styled around the show’s famous Birmingham gang aesthetic.

The promotion was created to build excitement for The Immortal Man, the film that continues the story of the globally popular Peaky Blinders franchise. The movie will once again feature Cillian Murphy reprising his role as the legendary Tommy Shelby.

The collaboration highlights how major football clubs are increasingly partnering with entertainment companies to reach global audiences.

Special matchday event planned at Atletico stadium

The campaign will also extend beyond social media with a themed matchday experience during Atlético Madrid’s clash with Getafe CF.

During the event, players will walk onto the pitch accompanied by actors dressed as members of the famous Birmingham gang from the show.

In another tribute to the series, the stadium will feature a recreation of the Garrison Tavern, the iconic pub that serves as a central meeting place in Peaky Blinders.