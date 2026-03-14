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Arsenal vs Everton – Dowman sets new Premier League record as Arteta's super sub inspires Gunners to heart-felt victory
The Gunners head into this tie on the back of their 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Following the draw, they returned to the EPL needing a win to keep pushing for the league title, welcoming Everton to the Emirates.
Arsenal had to work their way to the win and needed two late goals to seal a 2-0 victory over the Magpies.
As it happened
Mikel Arteta rotated his squad after Arsenal's trip to play Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. Kai Havertz started up top, while Noni Madueke looked to be starting from the left wing.
Everton made two changes, with Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski both out. Michael Keane started alongside Jake O'Brien at centre-back, with James Garner in at right-back.
The first half saw Everton create more goal-scoring chances than Arsenal, even though the hosts had more possession.
The Gunners could not find their flow, and the little chances they saw were not utilised by their attackers going into the break.
Arsenal pinned the Magpies back in the second half and created lots of chances but could not break down the visitors' defence.
However, Arteta’s substitution paid off as Victor Gyokeres gave the Gunners the lead in the 89th minute after Jordan Pickford failed to clear.
With seconds to go before full-time, Everton failed to regain possession, and the ball fell to Max Dowman, who beat two players to score into an empty net.
Dowman's goal set him straight into the history books, becoming the youngest player to score in the Premier League at 16 years, giving the Gunners a 2-0 victory over Everton and sending them 10 points clear of Manchester City, who will face West Ham later on.