Goodbye Mo! Liverpool boss Arne Slot reveals Salah to get big send-off

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has declared departing Reds legend Mohamed Salah "deserves a big send-off" to end his time at Anfield.

Arne Slot has provided a promising update on Mohamed Salah, confirming the forward's injury is not as severe as first feared, though he will miss Sunday’s trip to Manchester United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Egyptian talisman, who is set to depart Anfield at the end of the season, sparked concern last weekend when he was forced off during a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The sight of Salah receiving a standing ovation as he left the pitch led many to worry that his legendary Liverpool career had come to a premature end.

However, the club confirmed this week that the 33-year-old suffered only a "minor muscle injury."

Advertisement

Advertisement

While he remains sidelined for the clash at Old Trafford, Slot expects his star man to feature again before the curtain falls on the campaign.

Arne Slot backs Salah for big Liverpool send-off

Liverpool FC can confirm Mohamed Salah is expected to be available to play again before the end of this season ℹ️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 29, 2026

"We expect him to be back in the final part of the season, but not for Sunday," Slot said during his Friday press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's a big relief that his injury is minor, so that he's able to play for us, that he's able to play at the World Cup."

Slot was also quick to emphasize the importance of Salah receiving the farewell his historic career deserves.

"If there's ever a player who deserves to get a big send-off, it's definitely Mo."