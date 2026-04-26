'Extremely sad' – Gerrard reacts to Salah injury scare ahead of Liverpool exit
Steven Gerrard has admitted it would be “extremely sad” if Mohamed Salah has already played his final game for Liverpool due to injury.
The Egyptian forward picked up a hamstring problem during Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace, sparking fears that his time at Anfield could end sooner than expected.
What Gerrard said
Gerrard, a Liverpool legend and former captain, urged caution while acknowledging the seriousness of such injuries.
“It would be sad, but let’s hope that’s not the case. It’s worse than Mo probably thinks it is now, but until you can get it properly assessed by the medical team and have an MRI scan, you don’t really know the extent,” he said.
With Mohamed Salah expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, concerns are growing that the injury could deny fans a proper send-off for one of the club’s modern greats.
“If it is the case that he’s played his last game, that would be extremely sad, not just for Mo but for everyone connected with Liverpool Football Club,” Gerrard added.