Advertisement

'Extremely sad' – Gerrard reacts to Salah injury scare ahead of Liverpool exit

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:05 - 26 April 2026
Steven Gerrard expresses concern that Mohamed Salah’s hamstring injury could cut short his Liverpool farewell as the Egyptian prepares to leave the club.
Advertisement

Steven Gerrard has admitted it would be “extremely sad” if Mohamed Salah has already played his final game for Liverpool due to injury.

Advertisement

The Egyptian forward picked up a hamstring problem during Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace, sparking fears that his time at Anfield could end sooner than expected.

What Gerrard said

Advertisement

Gerrard, a Liverpool legend and former captain, urged caution while acknowledging the seriousness of such injuries.

“It would be sad, but let’s hope that’s not the case. It’s worse than Mo probably thinks it is now, but until you can get it properly assessed by the medical team and have an MRI scan, you don’t really know the extent,” he said.

With Mohamed Salah expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, concerns are growing that the injury could deny fans a proper send-off for one of the club’s modern greats.

Advertisement

“If it is the case that he’s played his last game, that would be extremely sad, not just for Mo but for everyone connected with Liverpool Football Club,” Gerrard added.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Manchester United vs Brentford in Premier League action | Imago
Match Previews
26.04.2026
Manchester United vs Brentford preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Osimhen, one win away from second league title
Football
26.04.2026
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: Osimhen, one win away from second league title, as Cim Bom claim intercontinental derby victory
McFarlane reveals tactical masterstroke behind Leeds win
Premier League
26.04.2026
McFarlane reveals tactical masterstroke behind Leeds win
Olise is absolutely untouchable — Bayern send message to Real Madrid, Liverpool
Football
26.04.2026
Olise is absolutely untouchable — Bayern send message to Real Madrid, Liverpool
'Extremely sad' – Gerrard reacts to Salah injury scare ahead of Liverpool exit
Premier League
26.04.2026
'Extremely sad' – Gerrard reacts to Salah injury scare ahead of Liverpool exit
Chelsea vs Leeds: Enzo stars to set up FA Cup final showdown with Man City
Football
26.04.2026
Chelsea vs Leeds: Enzo stars to set up FA Cup final showdown with Man City