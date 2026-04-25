Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Isak sparkles as Reds take giant step towards UCL qualification

Liverpool have all but secured their spot in next season's UEFA Champions League after an impressive 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Alexander Isak reminded the Anfield faithful of his quality, putting in his best performance since joining from Newcastle, to help Liverpool ease past Crystal Palace.

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Arne Slot’s side had already lost three times to Crystal Palace earlier in the season, but they started this game full of confidence.

After early pressure, the breakthrough finally came through Alexander Isak, who controlled expertly before finishing beyond Dean Henderson.

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Crystal Palace mustered a lively response, and Jean-Philippe Mateta tested Freddie Woodman at the near post. From the resulting corner, the goalkeeper made an even better save, this time to deny Maxence Lacroix.

The Reds scored from the subsequent breakaway, a flowing move that saw Wirtz and Curtis Jones combine to set up Andy Robertson for what may be his last goal for the club.

However, Palace went on to grab a lifeline, with Daniel Munoz chipping into an empty net after Woodman had injured himself making a smart save against Sarr.

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The one major downside for Slot’s side was the fate of Salah, who was forced off with an apparent muscle injury that may threaten to bring a premature end to his legendary Anfield career.