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We will no longer host Africa — Morocco FA president

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:58 - 13 June 2026
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CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Fouzi Lekjaa, the President of the Moroccan Royal Federation of Football | Photo Credit: CAF
FMRF president Fouzi Lekjaa has officially declared Morocco's disinterest in hosting CAF events.
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Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) President Fouzi Lekjaa has announced that Morocco will immediately stop submitting bids to host any future African football tournaments. 

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The declaration, made during an interview with Al Jazeera 360, follows backlash and persistent allegations that the nation exerts a disproportionate, undue influence over the Confederation of African Football (CAF). 

What Lekjaa said 

"Starting today, Morocco will no longer submit any bids to host African competitions, regardless of their nature. If other countries wish to organise them, we wish them the best," Lekjaa stated. 

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He defended Morocco's recent track record of organising multiple major continental events, suggesting the nation frequently stepped up to take the logistical responsibility when no other country was willing to host them.

Morocco has recently stepped up to host the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Lekjaa rejected the accusations of favouritism, emphasising that Morocco has no effective representation in CAF's operational committees and that his personal role as head of CAF's finance committee stems entirely from his professional background.  

Fouzi Lekjaa, Moroccan FA President || Imago
Fouzi Lekjaa, Moroccan FA President || Imago

The accusations Morocco faced

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The accusations of systemic pro-Morocco bias reached a fever pitch following their sweeping success at the last CAF Awards before exploding during the 2025 AFCON hosted on Moroccan soil. 

Throughout the tournament, critics scrutinised refereeing decisions that seemingly favoured the hosts, culminating in a highly controversial AFCON final against Senegal. 

Following a dramatic Senegalese walk-off triggered by on-field disputes, the CAF Appeal Board officially stripped Senegal of the crown, handing Morocco a 3-0 administrative victory and effectively the title. 

Moving past the continental hostility, Morocco is now pivoting its focus toward the global stage, preparing to host the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and co-host the monumental 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal. 

Meanwhile, with Morocco expressing disinterest in hosting continental events, Nigeria is officially set to host the next edition of the CAF Awards. 

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