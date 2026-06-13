2026 FIFA World Cup: Qatar rise to 3rd in dramatic FIFA record with Switzerland result

Qatar improved on their 2022 World Cup campaign in only one match; they set an exciting record to do so.

Qatar have sensationally secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup point after captain Boualem Khoukhi scored a dramatic stoppage-time header to snatch a 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

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Timing in at exactly 93:59, Khoukhi's clutch finish officially stands as the third-latest group stage equaliser in recorded FIFA World Cup history (since 1966).

The miraculous goal falls just behind Silvestre Varela’s 94:34 heroics for Portugal against the USA in 2014 and Luis Hernández’s 94:04 equaliser for Mexico against the Netherlands in 1998.

The dramatic climax arrived after Switzerland had initially taken the lead through a 17th-minute Breel Embolo penalty, punishing the Asian champions for much of the encounter before manager Julen Lopetegui's resilient side finally capitalised on their last opportunity.

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93:59 - Boualem Khoukhi’s equaliser for Qatar is the third-latest equaliser in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup on record (since 1966), behind only Silvestre Varela for Portugal v USA in 2014 (94:34) and Luis Hernández for Mexico v Netherlands in 1998 (94:04).



Upset. pic.twitter.com/Fou7EI2eZR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 13, 2026

Banishing Qatar 2022 nightmares

The last-gasp result banishes the horrific memories of Qatar's catastrophic 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on home soil, where they failed to register a single point after losing all three group matches.

Since that disaster, the Maroons have made significant continental strides, highlighted by consecutive AFC Asian Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023.