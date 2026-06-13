World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup: Qatar rise to 3rd in dramatic FIFA record with Switzerland result
Qatar have sensationally secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup point after captain Boualem Khoukhi scored a dramatic stoppage-time header to snatch a 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.
Timing in at exactly 93:59, Khoukhi's clutch finish officially stands as the third-latest group stage equaliser in recorded FIFA World Cup history (since 1966).
The miraculous goal falls just behind Silvestre Varela’s 94:34 heroics for Portugal against the USA in 2014 and Luis Hernández’s 94:04 equaliser for Mexico against the Netherlands in 1998.
The dramatic climax arrived after Switzerland had initially taken the lead through a 17th-minute Breel Embolo penalty, punishing the Asian champions for much of the encounter before manager Julen Lopetegui's resilient side finally capitalised on their last opportunity.
93:59 - Boualem Khoukhi’s equaliser for Qatar is the third-latest equaliser in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup on record (since 1966), behind only Silvestre Varela for Portugal v USA in 2014 (94:34) and Luis Hernández for Mexico v Netherlands in 1998 (94:04).— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 13, 2026
Upset. pic.twitter.com/Fou7EI2eZR
Banishing Qatar 2022 nightmares
The last-gasp result banishes the horrific memories of Qatar's catastrophic 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on home soil, where they failed to register a single point after losing all three group matches.
Since that disaster, the Maroons have made significant continental strides, highlighted by consecutive AFC Asian Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023.
Their renewed grit was on full display against a dominant Swiss side that dictated the tempo, commanding 68% possession and completely overwhelming Qatar in total shots, 26 to 4. Despite facing six big scoring chances from Switzerland, Qatar's defensive block, marshalled by on-song shot-stopper Mahmud Abunad, remarkably absorbed the relentless pressure, allowing Khoukhi to capitalise on the other end to leave Group B completely wide open with all four teams, including Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, tied on one point.