FIFA World Cup 2026: Boualem Khoukhi rescues historic point for Qatar against Switzerland

Qatar earned their first-ever World Cup point with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from Boualem Khoukhi in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Reigning Asian Cup holders Qatar produced a memorable late fightback to hold Switzerland to a 1-1 draw in their opening Group B match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boualem Khoukhi’s injury-time header rescued a historic point for the Gulf side and stunned a Swiss team that had looked set for victory.

European side Switzerland had taken control early and were rewarded in the 16th minute when Breel Embolo converted from the penalty spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spot-kick was awarded after Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada was booked for bringing down Remo Freuler inside the box, and Embolo made no mistake with a confident finish.

The goal was also significant for Switzerland, marking their first-ever penalty goal at a FIFA World Cup.

Down to the wire in San Francisco. #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 13, 2026

Qatar breaks Switzerland’s hearts

Advertisement

Advertisement

For much of the first half, the Swiss dictated the pace and created the better chances. Qatar, however, stayed organised and occasionally threatened on the counter, keeping the scoreline within reach heading into halftime.

Despite Switzerland’s superiority in possession and territory, they were unable to turn control into a second goal.

The match changed dramatically in stoppage time. With Switzerland closing in on all three points, Qatar launched one final attack deep into the 90th minute.

Khoukhi rose above the Swiss defence to power home a header in the 90+4 minute, triggering jubilant celebrations and sending the Qatari bench into disbelief and delight. It was a moment that secured Qatar’s first-ever point in World Cup history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result leaves Group B finely balanced after the opening round. Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina had already shared a 1-1 draw in Toronto, meaning all four teams are level on points and goal difference after one match each.